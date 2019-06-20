Parker Millsap
Oklahoma acoustic artist Parker Millsap will perform at 8 p.m. today at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Millsap has performed on the television shows “Conan” and “Austin City Limits” and received an Americana Music Association nomination for Album of the Year. Tickets are $20 in advance at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com, or $25 the day of the show.
‘Mary Poppins’
The Theatre Guild of Rockingham County presents “Disney’s and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Reidsville High School, 1901 S. Park Drive in Reidsville. Tickets are $15 adults or $10 ages 18 and younger and students. Call 336-627-0228 or visit tgrc-nc.com to learn more.
‘Star Wars’ trilogy
The Carolina Theatre, at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro, kicks off a multi-night marathon of the original “Star Wars” trilogy with a screening of 1977’s “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” at 7 p.m. tomorrow and 4 p.m. Saturday. The marathon continues with screenings of “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday and “Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi” at 10 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 per film or $24 for a three-ticket packet at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com.
The Embers with
Craig Woolard
The Beach Music Series continues with a performance by The Embers with Craig Woolard from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in downtown Greensboro. The series is a benefit for the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10; ages 11 and younger are free. Visit chsnc.org for more information.