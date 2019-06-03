HIGH POINT — Former Andrews player Cory Dumas has been named boys basketball coach at his alma mater. He replaces Cleaver Rennie, who stepped down after going 72-102 in seven seasons with the Red Raiders.

Dumas is a native of High Point who excelled in four sports at Andrews: basketball, football, soccer and track. He attended N.C. A&T, where he was a member of the Aggies’ basketball team.

“Because of his strong ties to the Greensboro and High Point communities, his selection promises stability and a commitment to the success of our student-athletes,” Andrews athletics director Rod Pitt said in a news release Monday. “Coach Dumas is a firm believer in his faith and has a passion for motivating and inspiring others to be their best.”

In 2011, Dumas joined the coaching staff at Calvary Baptist Day School as a varsity assistant coach. In 2014, he became the junior varsity head coach. Before coaching, Dumas worked for the city of High Point as a senior lead director in the parks and recreation department.

“I am home, and this is the place I want to be,” said Dumas, who teaches at the Middle College at UNCG.

