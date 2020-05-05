So if this crazy experiment goes without calamity, NASCAR is preparing to get what it has always dreamed of.
Center stage with the spotlight dedicated to stock-car racing.
While most sports are locked down with no real hopes or plans for an immediate start-up, NASCAR is getting ready to go live. With approval from two state governors and preparations at two classic venues, we’re about to watch the nation’s first sporting events rev up.
Gentlemen, start your engine. And pray.
Everyone will be watching, not because we’re all sitting at home wishing we could watch race cars go in circles again, but because this is going to be the greatest risk anyone has dared dream about.
NASCAR is going up against the coronavirus. What could possibly go wrong?
The sport isn’t just taking small steps. NASCAR is taking a giant leap, scheduling seven races in 11 days at Darlington and Charlotte, a wild idea that will send mixed signals to sports fans across the country.
There will be no fans in the stands. But there will be people. Lots of people.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week that race shops are now essential businesses, which is strange in and of itself. He also stressed that race teams practice safe working habits, which suggests he’s never seen how race teams operate.
Setting up a race car requires close contact among shop workers, fabricators, mechanics and engine builders.
And that’s before they even get to the track, where garages are often cramped and pit stalls are packed with crew members.
NASCAR has yet to announce safety guidelines, but there will have to be some sort of restrictions on team members being allowed inside the track.
A spokesman for Charlotte Motor Speedway said this week that “there are more questions than answers right now.” There’s yet to be a decision made on just who will be at the track. Media credential plans are on hold and FOX Sports is going to have come up with a new way to broadcast the races.
Normally, the network sends about 1,000 people to each race, where they then work in close quarters in production trucks, satellite vehicles, control booths and laborers running miles of cable.
And as of yet, there’s also been no word on fans camping outside the tracks. Don’t for one minutes think that NASCAR fans won’t flock to the parking areas and campgrounds if they can get away with it
NASCAR has to get this right. The long-misunderstood sport is preparing for its debut of sorts. Any misstep of COVID-19 related crisis would be a blow to the sport and to every other sport watching as NASCAR goes first.
“We realize up front that it’s a huge responsibility for us as a sport,” NASCAR executive vice president Steve O’Donnell told the Associated Press.”We’re certainly going to learn as we go, but the process we put into place I think gives the industry the confidence we can go first.”
Somebody had to try it is a risky attitude right now. But deep down, you knew it would be NASCAR that would attempt to risk everything and go for it.
Barring any second-guessing by the politicians, we’ll be racing at Darlington on May 17 and then at Charlotte on Memorial Day weekend with all sorts of truck and Xfinity races scattered in between.
If all goes well, Bristol and Atlanta and Martinsville and Richmond await. If all goes well, we’ll get a glimpse of racing’s past, when the teams raced throughout the Southeast and everyone around the county will watch, some for the first time in their lives.
NASCAR couldn’t resist that opportunity.
Now it bears the responsibility to make it work, not just for itself but for sports across the country.
Yes, on one level it’s stupid to even attempt such a plan even as heath officials suggest that very period near the end of May will be the worst we’ve yet seen for virus outbreaks.
This will take more than planning. This will take luck.
And it will take prayers.
