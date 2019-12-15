CHARLOTTE — On a cloudless Sunday, the joyless Panthers played on.
With a late sense of urgency and a comeback witnessed mostly by visiting fans, Carolina lost 30-24 to Seattle and continued its sad and downward track.
The 5-9 Panthers have lost six straight games, and while the team hasn’t entirely given up, the fans have. Then again, who could blame them? The owner fired the coach and put the entire franchise on notice two weeks ago.
So while every player and coach is now playing for his job, most everyone in the stands left early to get in some Christmas shopping. David Tepper still has a lot of work to do.
Carolina fell way behind, as it does a lot these days, and then made a late comeback in front of empty seats to make it close at the end.
Interim coach Perry Fewell’s job is to hold this team together now. As losses mount and frustration grows, he knows there are cracks showing.
A week ago, after a 40-20 loss to Atlanta, players groused about coaching decisions. Cornerback Donte Jackson openly questioned calls and blamed coaches for a long touchdown he gave up. Things got a lot worse for Jackson on Sunday. Seattle went after him all day, and the Carolina coaches left him on an island.
This is what it looks like when teams begin to break up.
With two games to play, the Panthers know the end is coming, not just for the season but for what’s likely going to be an overhaul of the roster in the offseason. With a reorganized front office and coaching staff already in motion, every game is a resume now. Scott Turner, now the offensive coordinator, tried to shake up the Carolina game plan, trying to get the ball out of Kyle Allen’s hands and into those of his playmakers.
The offense did some good things, mostly with a series of jet sweeps and motion designed to give Christian McCaffrey the ball on almost every play or at least give the Seahawks the sense that he would get the ball on every play.
Allen was basically awful, completing 25 of 41 passes, most of them after Carolina fell behind 30-10. He finished with three more interceptions and yet another fumble.
Watching it all, in a toboggan, arms crossed and a towel draped around his neck, Will Grier was a spectator in uniform.
“Not today,” Fewell said about Grier possibly playing. But he left it open that a change could be announced this week.
Grier hasn’t played a snap since preseason, and there’s growing interest in seeing just what the third-round draft pick can do.
“We’ll evaluate that this week,” Fewell said. “After we look at the tape you want to look at your roster and see what you can do. We’ll evaluate that, and that will be forthcoming.”
Read what you will into that. Change is coming, and fans are getting agitated. When they start calling for the backup quarterback, you know you’re near the end.
From here on out, Fewell and Tepper will be watching film, watching body language and trying to determine just who cares about the Panthers. But the signs suggest things are coming apart.
For more than five minutes Sunday, the wrong score was on the scoreboard. That generally doesn’t happen in an NFL stadium. Bank of America was flecked with florescent green all day, and in the end the place was empty.
In the midst of the holiday season, all the joy has been sucked out of this franchise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.