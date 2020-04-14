Kyle Larson is now in virtual hell.
Less than 48 hours after competing in an “iRacing” event Sunday night, Larson is now without a job and possibly a career.
In a live-streamed event followed by thousands through a gaming app and over a hot mic that everyone could hear, Larson did the unthinkable.
He uttered the N-word.
It was so shocking it didn’t seem real. And the fact that it was during a virtual race, the moment was almost unreal.
But it wasn’t.
This was a major-league professional, one of the best-known drivers in the entire sport, uttering a racial slur that sounded like it was coming from racing’s checkered past. A sport that long ago managed to rid itself of rebel flags and other references to the Civil War now has a full-blown crisis on its hands.
Chip Ganassi, the team owner for Larson, fired his driver this afternoon after the team’s main sponsors McDonald’s and Credit One Bank ended their contracts. Chrevrolet has suspended its relationship with Larson as has NASCAR itself.
He now has no way back in.
This is a staggering fall from grace for NASCAR’s only driver of Japanese descent to ever win a race.
He was likely the next big thing in the sport, a free agent after the season, a 27-year-old driver in his prime. Larson would’ve likely had his pick of seats next year and was probably poised to become NASCAR’s best-paid racer.
Now it’s all gone, along with his side job as a sprint-car competitor, where he also drives Chevrolets and has lost his sponsorship deal with Lucas Oil.
He now faces what could be years of waiting, years of making amends and proving he’s worthy of another chance. But not until he serves his time.
Larson will have to go away for a long time. He’s all but ruined.
As sad as it is, he deserves it. He said it, and he knows what’s coming.
“I understand the damage is unrepairable, and I own up to that,” he said in an apology on social media Sunday night.
It will be interesting to see how NASCAR responds now. It has yet to do or say anything beyond its “indefinite suspension” of Larson accompanied by a statement:
“NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event. Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in that regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base.”
Stock-car racing now faces its most serious backlash since its days as a Southern-based sport made up of almost an entirely white industry and fan base. This was like something out of the 1950s.
In its long history, there has been one African-American to win in NASCAR’s Cup Series. Wendell Scott won a race in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1963, though they tried to take it away from him. When the announced winner gave the trophy back, the N-word was used.
All these years later, only one African-American driver competes in the Cup Series. Ironically, just over a week ago, Bubba Wallace quit in the middle of a virtual race before admitting he didn’t take it seriously.
His sponsor, Blu-Emu, ended its contract. Obviously, some people are taking it far too seriously.
The problems here are deep, and Larson’s language reveals not only his own lack of decorum but also that of NASCAR, which has found itself involved in something it doesn’t understand
Gaming, and e-sports in particular, is infected with bad people making slurs of all sorts while in virtual seclusion, thinking no one can do anything to them for anything they say.
It’s a dark and dangerous assumption. And quite frankly, NASCAR’s support of this fairy-tale world is all about keeping sponsor money and fan involvement. This particular “race” was a one-off event that NASCAR had nothing to do with. But one of its top drivers wandered into that seedy world of gamers, and now no one will ever look at one of these NASCAR iRacing events the same ever again.
Larson will pay for this personally, but the entire sport will deal with it for a long, long time to come.
