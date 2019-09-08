SEPT. 8
Keith Carter: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “50 Years.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
SEPT. 10
Poets Cheryl Whitehead and Annie Woodford: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Poetry reading and book signing. www.scuppernong books.com.
Martin Tucker: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Vietnam Photographs from North Carolina Veterans.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
SEPT. 12
Martin Tucker: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Vietnam Photographs from North Carolina Veterans.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
SEPT. 14
Heather Cumiskey: noon. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “I Love You Like That.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
SEPT. 16
Mike Lupica: 6 p.m. BB&T Ballpark, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem. Author of “Strike Zone.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
SEPT. 19
Stuart Gibbs: 4:30 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Author of “Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation.” Free. www.bookmarksnc.org.
Marly Youmans: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Book of the Red King.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Jacinta V. White: 8 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. www.bookmarksnc.org.
SEPT. 20
Melissa Crowe: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Dear Terror, Dear Splendor.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Meg Day: 7 p.m. Scupppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Laura Hershey: On the Life and Work of an American Master.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
SEPT. 21
Eileen Donovan: 3:30 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Promises.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
Jelani Favors: 4 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of Shelter in a Time of Storm.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
SEPT. 25
Corrie Wang: 5 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “City of Beasts.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
SEPT. 26
Joe Pan: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St, Greensboro. Author of “Operating Systems.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
SEPT. 28
Jacob Paul: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Last Tower to Heaven.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 4
Karin Wiberg & Dawn Marie Rozzo: 5:30 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Authors of “Chicken Haiku.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 5
Tommy Goldsmith: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Earl Scruggs and Foggy Mountain Breakdown.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 6
Kim Beall: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Moonlight and Moss.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 10
David Gewanter: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Fort Necessity.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 15
Mitchell J. Bloom, MD: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Ho-Ho-Holiest Medicine.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 18
Emily Herring Wilson: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. “Author of “I Went Back to My Home Country: A Remembrance of Archie Ammons.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 19
Janet Bentley: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. Author of “Don’t Expect Me to Cry: Refusing to Let Childhood Sexual Abuse Steal My Life.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 22
Tanya Zabinski: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Peace, Love, Action!” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 28
Ann Patchett: 7:30 p.m. Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, Winston-Salem. Author of “The Dutch House.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
OCT. 29
Matthew Johnson: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Shadow Folk and Soul Songs.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 5
Sonya Deulina Williams: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Mirrors.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 7
Debra Diamond: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Diary of a Death Doula.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 8
Christopher McDougall: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 17
Donna Masini and Catherine Barnett: 7 p.m. Poetry reading. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
NOV. 23
Caroline McAlister: 11 a.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Finding Narnia.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
