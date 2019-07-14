JULY 14

Stacy McAnulty: 3-6 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Moon! Earth’s Best Friend.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

Kristy Dempsey: 3-6 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Papa Put a Man on the Moon.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

JULY 16

Max L. Carter & M. Gertrude Beal: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Authors of “Tales from the New Garden Friends Graveyard.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

JULY 17

Bruce Brodie: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Why Are We Here?” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

JULY 18

Martin Clark: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Substitution Order.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

AUG. 1

Timothy & Brendan McNulty: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Meanest Man in Congress: Jack Brooks and the Making of an American Century.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

AUG. 8

Philip Gerard: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Book, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Cape Fear Rising.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

AUG. 10

A.D. Hopkins: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

AUG. 11

Mark Warren: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Born to the Badge.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

AUG. 15

William Dameron: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Lie.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

AUG. 29

Valerie Nieman: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “To The Bones.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

SEPT. 7

Heather Cumiskey: noon. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “I Love You Like That.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

SEPT. 8

Keith Carter: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “50 Years.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

SEPT. 10

Poets Cheryl Whitehead and Annie Woodford: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Poetry reading and book signing. www.scuppernong books.com.

SEPT. 21

Eileen Donovan: 3:30 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Promises.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

SEPT. 26

Joe Pan: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St, Greensboro. Author of “Operating Systems.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 4

Karin Wiberg & Dawn Marie Rozzo: 5:30 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Authors of “Chicken Haiku.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 10

David Gewanter: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Fort Necessity.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 22

Tanya Zabinski: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Peace, Love, Action!” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

