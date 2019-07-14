JULY 14
Stacy McAnulty: 3-6 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Moon! Earth’s Best Friend.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
Kristy Dempsey: 3-6 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Author of “Papa Put a Man on the Moon.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
JULY 16
Max L. Carter & M. Gertrude Beal: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Authors of “Tales from the New Garden Friends Graveyard.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JULY 17
Bruce Brodie: 6 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Why Are We Here?” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
JULY 18
Martin Clark: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Substitution Order.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
AUG. 1
Timothy & Brendan McNulty: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Meanest Man in Congress: Jack Brooks and the Making of an American Century.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
AUG. 8
Philip Gerard: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Book, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Cape Fear Rising.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
AUG. 10
A.D. Hopkins: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
AUG. 11
Mark Warren: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Born to the Badge.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
AUG. 15
William Dameron: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Lie.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
AUG. 29
Valerie Nieman: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “To The Bones.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
SEPT. 7
Heather Cumiskey: noon. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “I Love You Like That.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
SEPT. 8
Keith Carter: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “50 Years.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
SEPT. 10
Poets Cheryl Whitehead and Annie Woodford: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Poetry reading and book signing. www.scuppernong books.com.
SEPT. 21
Eileen Donovan: 3:30 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Promises.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
SEPT. 26
Joe Pan: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St, Greensboro. Author of “Operating Systems.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 4
Karin Wiberg & Dawn Marie Rozzo: 5:30 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Authors of “Chicken Haiku.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 10
David Gewanter: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Fort Necessity.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.
OCT. 22
Tanya Zabinski: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Peace, Love, Action!” www.scuppernongbooks.com.