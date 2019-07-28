AUG. 1

Timothy & Brendan McNulty: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Meanest Man in Congress: Jack Brooks and the Making of an American Century.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

AUG. 3

Jeff Paschal: 1 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Trajectory of Hope.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

AUG. 7

Ben Folds: 7 p.m. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 NW Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. “The Man Behind the Music.” www.bookmarksnc.org.

AUG. 8

Philip Gerard: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Book, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Cape Fear Rising.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

AUG. 10

A.D. Hopkins: 4 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

AUG. 11

Mark Warren: 2 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Born to the Badge.” Warren will also be giving a slide presentation on the life of Wyatt Earp and discussing his trilogy “Wyatt Earp, An American Odyssey.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

AUG. 15

William Dameron: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “The Lie.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

AUG. 23

Katherine Center: 2 p.m. High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., High Point. Author of “Things You Save in a Fire.” Free. Julie Raynor, 336-883-3093 or julie.raynor@highpointnc.gov.

AUG. 29

Valerie Nieman: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “To The Bones.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

SEPT. 8

Keith Carter: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “50 Years.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

SEPT. 10

Poets Cheryl Whitehead and Annie Woodford: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Poetry reading and book signing. www.scuppernong books.com.

SEPT. 14

Heather Cumiskey: noon. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “I Love You Like That.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

SEPT. 21

Eileen Donovan: 3:30 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Promises.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

SEPT. 26

Joe Pan: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St, Greensboro. Author of “Operating Systems.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 4

Karin Wiberg & Dawn Marie Rozzo: 5:30 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Authors of “Chicken Haiku.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 10

David Gewanter: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Fort Necessity.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 19

Janet Bentley: 3 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. Author of “Don’t Expect Me to Cry: Refusing to Let Childhood Sexual Abuse Steal My Life.” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

OCT. 22

Tanya Zabinski: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Author of “Peace, Love, Action!” www.scuppernongbooks.com.

