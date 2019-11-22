A&T logo (copy)

No. 16 Miami 68

N.C. A&T 67

Site: McGrath-Phillips Arena, Chicago, Ill.

Why the Aggies lost: Mykea Gray hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in the Maggie Dixon Classic.

Stars

A&T: Deja Winters 21 points, four rebounds; Jayla Jones-Pack seven points, six rebounds.

Miami: Mykea Gray 19 points, five steals; Beatrice Mompremier 18 points, eight rebounds, four blocks; Kelsey Marshall chipped in with 10 points, three assists and two rebounds. The Hurricanes were only 15 of 22 from the free-throw line.

Notable

The Aggies shot only 18.2% from beyond the arc. Miami went on a 7-0 run in thefinal 1 minute and 25 seconds. A&T had two turnovers in its final three possessions of the game. Miami’s defense collected 15 steals.

Record;Miami: 4-0.

A&T: 2-3.

Up next

Miami: vs DePaul, 3:30 p.m. today (DePaul Maggie Dixon Classic). A&T: vs Arkansas St., 2 p.m. today (DePaul Maggie Dixon Classic).

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments