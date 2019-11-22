No. 16 Miami 68
N.C. A&T 67
Site: McGrath-Phillips Arena, Chicago, Ill.
Why the Aggies lost: Mykea Gray hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in the Maggie Dixon Classic.
Stars
A&T: Deja Winters 21 points, four rebounds; Jayla Jones-Pack seven points, six rebounds.
Miami: Mykea Gray 19 points, five steals; Beatrice Mompremier 18 points, eight rebounds, four blocks; Kelsey Marshall chipped in with 10 points, three assists and two rebounds. The Hurricanes were only 15 of 22 from the free-throw line.
Notable
The Aggies shot only 18.2% from beyond the arc. Miami went on a 7-0 run in thefinal 1 minute and 25 seconds. A&T had two turnovers in its final three possessions of the game. Miami’s defense collected 15 steals.
Record;Miami: 4-0.
A&T: 2-3.
Up next
Miami: vs DePaul, 3:30 p.m. today (DePaul Maggie Dixon Classic). A&T: vs Arkansas St., 2 p.m. today (DePaul Maggie Dixon Classic).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.