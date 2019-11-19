A&T logo (copy)

A recap of A&T's men's basketball loss to North Texas

UNT Coliseum, Denton, Texas

Why A&T lost

The Aggies failed to contain Umoja Gibson, who scored 20 points for the Mean Green, his highest total of the young season. Gibson knocked down four threes to lead all players in scoring. 

Stars

A&T: Ronald Jackson, 15 points (4-for-7 FG, 7-for-8 FT); Tyrone Lyons, 12 points.

North Texas: Umoja Gibson, 20 points (6-for-11 FG, 4-for-7 3PT); Javion Hamlet, 11 points.

Records

A&T: 1-4.

North Texas: 2-3. 

Up next

A&T: vs Nicholls (Jamaica Classic, Montego Bay, Jamaica), 11:30 a.m. Friday

North Texas: vs Rhode Island (Jamaica Classic, Montego Bay, Jamaica), 4:30 p.m. Friday

