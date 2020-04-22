If you still think of cottage cheese as a stodgy diet food, it’s time to let that notion go.
Sure, it is filling and protein-rich, which is what drew dieters to it in the first place, but that diner-menu “Weight Watchers-plate” pigeonhole has detracted from its delights — its tender curds, creaminess and its lovely, light tang. Happily, cottage cheese has gotten a refresh from food producers recently, with artisanal products, creative flavor varieties and probiotic-rich options now available.
But even through a modern lens, a time-tested truth holds: Cottage cheese goes great with pineapple. You just can’t go wrong with those two in a bowl. And, as this recipe proves, they make for a marvelous pancake, too. These skillet beauties are cooked in a touch of butter, so they are lightly crisp outside and tender inside, with noticeable nubs of cottage cheese curds and bits of pineapple throughout.
Held together with egg and a little whole-grain flour (you could substitute a gluten-free cup-for-cup flour) and lightly sweetened with honey, sure, they are healthful, satisfying and protein-packed, but don’t let those benefits overshadow how scrumptious they are, as well.
