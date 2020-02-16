N.C. A&T Men's Basketball (copy)

North Carolina A&T’s Ronald Jackson dunks in the first half during the game with S.C. State at Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, February 3, 2020.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

N.C. A&T’s men’s basketball team begins its stretch run tonight when it hosts rival N.C. Central in a key MEAC game. Central is tied for first place with Norfolk State, each holding a half-game lead over A&T, which has five games left, in the standings. Story, B2.

