ATLANTA — Georgia Tech’s basketball team has been banned from postseason play for the coming season and slapped with four years of probation for major recruiting violations committed by a former assistant coach and an ex-friend of head coach Josh Pastner.
The NCAA’s sanctions also mean that the Yellow Jackets can’t participate in the ACC Tournament, scheduled for March 10-14 at the Greensboro Coliseum. This will be the second straight Greensboro tournament without a full field: Syracuse missed the 2015 tournament because of NCAA probation. If the league follows the 2015 schedule, two games, instead of three, will be played on March 10.
The sanctions handed down to Georgia Tech by the NCAA also included a reduction in scholarships, limits on recruiting and a fine of $5,000 plus 2 percent of the program’s budget — a major blow to Pastner’s efforts to rebuild the struggling program.
The NCAA said former assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie gave $300 to a highly touted prospect for a visit to an Atlanta strip club and arranged for him to meet with a former Georgia Tech athlete who played for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, including a visit to the player’s home and a free meal at a lounge owned by the player. The NBA player wasn’t identified, but Jarrett Jack was on the Hawks’ roster in 2016. He never played for Atlanta, which waived him during training camp as he struggled to return from a serious knee injury
LaBarrie was given a three-year show-cause ban from coaching for failing to cooperate in the investigation. The NCAA said he denied any involvement during his first interview with the enforcement staff and also tried to get the prospect to lie about what happened. LaBarrie later acknowledged that he arranged the illegal benefits, the investigation found.
The committee said another booster, identified previously as Pastner’s former friend Ron Bell, provided two players and a potential transfer athlete with $2,424 in shoes, clothes, meals, transportation and lodging.
