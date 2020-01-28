The game will be the first for the Deacons since the death of Kobe Bryant, and a couple of Deacons this week said the late NBA star had a profound impact on them.
“There’s nothing that I can pinpoint, really,” Sarr said of why he was inspired by Bryant. “Even though I’m a big right now, playing the center position, his fadeaways, the way he was dealing with double-teams, triple-teams, I mean everything, really.”
Freshman Ismael Massoud said he didn’t know how NBA players played games Sunday after learning of the news.
“I don’t know if I would have been able to, because it’s so sudden and stuff,” Massoud said. “But I’m sure if Kobe was around, everyone was saying (this), I’m sure he would want them to play hard and make sure everyone was playing the best that they can.
“We should all try to do that the next time we step on the court.”
