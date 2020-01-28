Notre Dame also doesn’t turn the ball over often — and based on the flow of Sunday’s game for the Deacons, that’s troubling.
The Irish is second in the country in committing turnovers on 14.1% of its turnovers, per KenPom.
Virginia committed nine turnovers in the first half and another three in the first two minutes of the second half, allowing Wake Forest to build a 40-28 lead. The Cavaliers only committed two turnovers for the rest of the game — and the Deacons’ offense was stifled without as many fast-break opportunities.
