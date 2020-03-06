Photos capture the progress from the April 2017 groundbreaking to today on the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 11 a.m. March 20. That evening, Josh Groban will perform the opening concert. A public open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 29.

