LeBron James, The Associated Press male athlete of the decade, played in a Greensboro tournament as a high schooler.

Future NBA superstar LeBron James, playing for Akron, Ohio’s St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, played in the North Carolina Scholastic Classic in January 2003. The five-game tournament drew a crowd of 16,220, a state record for high school basketball. James, who had been proclaimed as the nation’s best high school player, scored 32 points in his team’s defeat of Winston-Salem’s R.J. Reynolds — the three-time defending 4-A state champions.

