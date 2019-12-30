LeBron James, The Associated Press male athlete of the decade, played in a Greensboro tournament as a high schooler.
Future NBA superstar LeBron James, playing for Akron, Ohio’s St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, played in the North Carolina Scholastic Classic in January 2003. The five-game tournament drew a crowd of 16,220, a state record for high school basketball. James, who had been proclaimed as the nation’s best high school player, scored 32 points in his team’s defeat of Winston-Salem’s R.J. Reynolds — the three-time defending 4-A state champions.
Lebron James watches action from the bench during 2003 MLK tournament game at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.
Reyshawn Terry goes up against St.Vincent-St. Mary High School's LeBron James during a game at the Greensboro Coliseum. Terry, fouled out at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
LeBron James during the N.C. Scholastic Classic at the Greensboro Coliseum on Jan. 20, 2003.
Lebron James played in the January 2003 MLK basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Lebron James played in the January 2003 MLK basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
LeBron James fans at the N.C. Scholastic Classic on Jan. 20, 2003, at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The crowd of 16,220 inside the Greensboro Coliseum for the N.C. Scholastic Classic on Jan. 20, 2003, is the largest to see a high school basketball game in North Carolina history.
LeBron James, who was a senior for St. Vincent-St. Mary of Akron, Ohio, dunks against Reynolds at the N.C. Scholastic Classic on Jan. 20, 2003. This week marks the 15th anniversary of the NBA star's appearance in Greensboro.
Lebron James played in the January 2003 MLK basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
