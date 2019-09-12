Deputy Chief James Hinson of the Greensboro Police Department has announced his retirement, effective Sept. 13, 2019. He has served the Greensboro Police Department since June 16, 1991.

James Hinson 1999 James Hinson James Hinson James Hinson James Hinson Haircuts Worship, local policing and race relations Winston Street canvass Operation Yuletide Deputy Chief James Hinson with Congressman Mark Walker New Light Missionary Baptist's gas giveaway Preparing for Florence Protection Brigade Community Safety Conversation Police Footage Release Police footage release Worship, local policing and race relations Worship, local policing and race relations Deputy Chief James Hinson Prayer vigil Prayer vigil Haircuts Deputy Chief James Hinson