On April 2, 1973, Greensboro Coliseum Box Office Director Louise Coble looks over ticket requests for the 1974 NCAA basketball tournament. On April 1, people seeking tickets rushed to the Post Office to mail their requests.. Requests could not be postmarked before 12:01 April 1. Coliseum Manager Jim Oshust said there would probably have to be a drawing for the 8,800 seats available to the public.
