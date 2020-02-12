Photos: A look at some presidential candidates' Greensboro visits, from 1988 to 2019
President Bush visit (copy)1988
CANDIDATE CLINTON 1992
Bill Clinton
KERRY_181516
KERRY_181522
EDWARDS 2004
BUSH 2006
BUSH 2006
Giuliani 2008
obama_032708_jw1174.4
last_day_sh4768
OBAMA_19_.1
Obama_3_
Obama_10_78418
RYAN 2012
GINGRICH_041512__NK_GINGRIC.6
GINGRICH_041512__NK_GINGRIC.4
01_lh_Carson 041515.jpg
Bernie Sanders campaign rally
Bernie Sanders campaign rally
Former President Bill Clinton visits Greensboro on campaign trail stop for Hilary Clinton
20160615g_nws_trump_petty shakes
20160615g_nws_trump_arms GREENSBORO
Obama 2008
Hillary Clinton at UNCG
Hillary Clinton at UNCG
Trump At White Oak Amphitheatre
Bill Clinton's Sunday in Greensboro
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Greensboro
Kamala Harris campaigns in Greensboro
Kamala Harris campaigns in Greensboro
Kamala Harris campaigns in Greensboro
Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
