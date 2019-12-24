Thirty-eight newborns at Women’s Hospital had their first photo with Santa on Tuesday morning. While some babies slept through their Christmas Eve photos, others peered at the jolly man with the white beard and red suit. And with all the patience in the world, Santa — aka Jac Grimes — carefully cradled each baby as a photographer took photographs for their families to keep as mementos. Grimes, a lifelong Guilford County resident, was inducted last year into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame. This is the 12th year he has posed for photos with newborns at Women’s Hospital.

