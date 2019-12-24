Thirty-eight newborns at Women’s Hospital had their first photo with Santa on Tuesday morning. While some babies slept through their Christmas Eve photos, others peered at the jolly man with the white beard and red suit. And with all the patience in the world, Santa — aka Jac Grimes — carefully cradled each baby as a photographer took photographs for their families to keep as mementos. Grimes, a lifelong Guilford County resident, was inducted last year into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame. This is the 12th year he has posed for photos with newborns at Women’s Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.