People marched from New Zion Missionary Baptist Church to Shiloh Baptist Church on Monday as part of the part of the We Must Do M.O.R.E. campaign. M.O.R.E., part of the Poor People’s Campaign, stands for mobilizing, organizing, registering and educating people for the movement who will vote. Advocacy House Services and NC Survivors Union also participated in the march through downtown Greensboro.

