Photos: Greensboro Pride Festival 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Greensboro Pride Festival Climax resident Jeanie Saunders, who wore a "Free Mom Hugs" T-shirt, gives Dillon Fitts of Trinity, a hug at the Greensboro Pride Festival on Sunday in downtown Greensboro. Annette Ayres/News & Record Greensboro Pride Festival Amber Barnhill of Trinity talks to David Saunders, who wore a "Free Dad Hugs" T-shirt, at the Greensboro Pride Festival on Sunday in downtown Greensboro. Annette Ayres/News & Record Greensboro Pride Festival Climax resident David Saunders, who wore a "Free Dad Hugs" T-shirt, gives Mason "Ace" Ingram of Silver Valley a hug Sunday at the Greensboro Pride Festival in downtown Greensboro. Annette Ayres/News & Record Greensboro Pride Festival Elon student Ashley Billie, of Charlotte, dances to the music Sunday at the Greensboro Pride Festival in downtown Greensboro. Annette Ayres/News & Record Greensboro Pride Festival Chase Pettigrew, of Hillsborough, enjoying the Greensboro Pride Festival on Sunday in downtown Greensboro. Annette Ayres/News & Record Greensboro Pride Festival Shea Allen wanted to support best friend John Rowell Jr. by traveling together from Fayetteville to attend the Greensboro Pride Festival on Sunday in downtown Greensboro. Annette Ayres/News & Record Greensboro Pride Festival The Triad Pride Men's Chorus performs Sunday during the Greensboro Pride Festival in downtown Greensboro. Annette Ayres/News & Record Greensboro Pride Festival Darrin Porter of Winston-Salem, left, and Philip Layton of Liberty frequently accepted requests for pictures with them Sunday at the Greensboro Pride Festival in downtown Greensboro. Porter spent two weeks hand-crafting the wings they wore. Annette Ayres/News & Record Greensboro Pride Festival Darrin Porter of Winston-Salem and Philip Layton of Liberty were frequently stopped for pictures Sunday during the Greensboro Pride Festival in downtown Greensboro. Annette Ayres/News & Record Greensboro Pride Festival Dogs got in on the fashion fun by sporting rainbow leashes, collars and bandanas Sunday during the Greensboro Pride Festival in downtown Greensboro. Annette Ayres/News & Record Greensboro Pride Festival Lacie Morgan of High Point gets a closer look at colorful flowers for sale Sunday at the Greensboro Pride Festival in downtown Greensboro. Annette Ayres/News & Record Greensboro Pride Festival One of many notes left on a wall under a sign that asked festival-goers what they want before they die. Annette Ayres/News & Record Greensboro Pride Festival Heather Replogle of Summerfield and her 5-month-old daughter, Layla, attended the Greensboro Pride Festival on Sunday in support of a friend. Greensboro Pride Festival Vendors line the street for the Greensboro Pride Festival on Sunday in downtown Greensboro. Annette Ayres/News & Record Greensboro Pride Festival Local businesses like Send Your Love Florist & Gifts made custom items in preparation for the Greensboro Pride Festival on Sunday in downtown Greensboro. Annette Ayres/News & Record 