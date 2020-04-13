Photos: 1985 Davie Street fire in Greensboro
DAVIE STREET FIRE_05jr
DAVIE STREET FIRE_02jr
DAVIE STREET FIRE 1.JPG
DAVIE STREET FIRE_04jr
DAVIE STREET FIRE_08jr
DAVIE STREET FIRE_09jr
DAVIE STREET FIRE_10jr
DAVIE STREET FIRE_12jr
DAVIE STREET FIRE_03jr
DAVIE STREET FIRE_11jr
DAVIE STREET FIRE_15jr
DAVIE STREET FIRE_16jr
DAVIE STREET FIRE_17jr
DAVIE STREET FIRE_06jr
DAVIE STREET FIRE_07jr
Gallery Hide Titles (copy)
South Davie Street today
Slider photo of the Davie Street fire
Newspaper clipping map
As featured on
The fire was so hot that it melted a fire hose right off the hydrant and blistered the paint and lights on fire trucks.
MOST POPULAR
-
Cooper expects to issue new shopping rules in N.C.
-
Experts: Racism, misinformation fuel N.C.'s high coronavirus rate among blacks, Hispanics
-
Guilford residential care center has 'ongoing outbreak' of COVID-19
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Hooters laying off 416 employees at 14 company-owned NC restaurants, two in Triad
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.