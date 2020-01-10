Jibreel Khazan remembers civil rights leader Franklin McCain

Franklin McCain Jr honors his father, civil rights leader Franklin McCain Sr.

'Family of freedom fighter' say goodbye to Franklin McCain CHARLOTTE — They came Friday to say goodbye to a brother. Graying and long of the civil rights movement, they gathered in ties and sharp suits. On a row full of fraternity brothers stood former Charlotte mayor Harvey Gantt, who in 1963 got a court order that enabled him to enroll at then all-white Clemson University. Former presidential candidate Jesse Jackson had his arms around one shoulder in the crowd. Former Nixon aide and businessman Bob Brown paused at the casket with a tear in his eye. “When I came in here I thought about all of that. ... Those were difficult days and we came through it.” About 800 people showed up at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church to eulogize Franklin Eugene McCain, 73, who died last week from a respiratory illness. McCain, Jibreel Khazan (formerly known as Ezell Blair Jr.), Joseph McNeil and the late David Richmond protested the Woolworth policy that denied lunch counter service to black customers by launching sit-ins there. Friday’s service was about honoring the man and that moment. Assembled outside was a throng of television cameras. The blue and gold of A&T, McCain’s alma mater, filled the choir stand with the school’s Fellowship Gospel Choir providing much of the music. McCain’s sons told the audience his father — called “Drum Major for Justice,” “Legend” and “Leader” by various groups — wouldn’t have wanted a bunch of tears. “He would say, ‘No sad songs. No long faces. We are all here on temporary visas and mine has expired,’” said Wendell Alan McCain, the middle child of McCain’s three sons. The pews were filled with men and women who made history. Many stood unnoticed in the crowd as they came to send off another of their own — one man who not only took a stand but inspired thousands of ordinary people to join the civil rights movement. “Classmates in that family of freedom fighters,” Jackson would later say. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. credited the student-led sit-ins, which spread across the country, with giving new life to the civil rights movement. The International Civil Rights Center & Museum’s main exhibit focuses on their story. “After all, there would be no Obama Administration had it not been for the sacrifices of the Greensboro Four,” said Rocky Twyman, who is organizing an effort to get the two surviving members invited to the White House. But here in the town McCain called home, they gathered Friday, a list of notables alongside others in mourning. The audience was black and white, young and old — with lots of Aggies. On one side of the dark wood-grained casket was a large picture of McCain and bunches of flowers on both sides. The line to greet the family was just under two hours long. McCain’s sons said they understood the gravity of the family name from shows like “60 Minutes” that they watched with their dad, who asked them questions afterward. Then one day Barbara Walters from the tiny tube walks in their front door. “That is when I knew,” said Franklin McCain Jr., who was then 7. Former Congressman Mel Watt, the newly-named director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, and civil rights leader Jackson addressed those who filled the huge church. Greensboro community leader Shirley Frye read Maya Angelou’s poem, “When Great Trees Fall.” McCain’s grandchildren read scriptural passages that drew “amens.” Speakers emphasized how McCain continued to be active in education and civil rights efforts, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the UNC Board of Governors. He is a former recipient of The Nancy Susan Reynolds Award for Advocacy, the NAACP’s Humanitarian of the Year and The Order of the Long Leaf Pine from N.C. Gov. James Martin. Missing were the likes of the late NAACP lawyer Julius Chambers, who helped shape civil rights laws, and the late Greensboro dentist George Simkins, whose lawsuit led to the desegregation of hospitals across the South. “We are all products of the late '50s and '60s and we all chose different avenues to end injustices,” said Lewis Brandon, an A&T schoolmate of the Greensboro Four. In these pews Friday were those who gained from the doors they opened, including U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx and Greensboro dentist Dr. Drewry Vincent. Foxx carried a message from President Obama that said: “Franklin forever bent the arch of our nation’s history.’” Then there was 9-year-old Khye Felder, who had been studying the Greensboro Four at his Charlotte elementary school when his mother read that McCain had died. Trina Felder picked Khye up early from school Friday to go to the service. “When they wanted to fight back they didn’t because they were holding Dr. King’s words close to them,” Khye said. Felder took note of those around them. When the service ended, the men and women of the civil rights movement got back in their vehicles — another brother gone. Said Felder, a flight attendant: “The man behind me just said, ‘I should have been (at the sit-in) but I was in New York with Malcolm X.’ Just a room full of history.”

'Iconic figure' Franklin McCain a loving family man GREENSBORO — The history books will remember Franklin McCain for sitting down at a whites-only Woolworth’s lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1960. Family, friends, Aggies and community leaders filled N.C. A&T’s Harrison Auditorium on Thursday to remember the late civil rights icon as much more: A man of courage. A warrior for justice. A champion of education. A loving, demanding father known to his family as Big Daddy. “The iconic figure, yes,” A&T Chancellor Harold Martin said. “But most important, he was a loving family man.” McCain died of a respiratory illness Jan. 9, just six days after his 73rd birthday. He lived most of his adult life in Charlotte but died in Greensboro, where he was closer to his children, grandchildren and the university he loved. At the service, which lasted nearly 2½ hours and drew 900 people, McCain lay at the front of the auditorium in a closed wooden casket flanked by a large photograph of him and a pair of ROTC guards. An A&T blanket covered his coffin. The two surviving members of the A&T Four — also known as the Greensboro Four — were there. Joseph McNeil talked about the first sit-in with McCain, Ezell Blair Jr. (now known as Jibreel Khazan) and the late David Richmond. McNeil, who called McCain his big brother, recalled his friend’s courage as they walked into an uncertain situation. “As Franklin would say, ‘I may have been hit in the head with a stick or a billy club or carried away in a pine box,’” McNeil said. “But he would stand there valiantly as a man.” Khazan sang a part of his tribute to his late friend: “Franklin McCain, how we love you. “Franklin McCain, for us, you cared. “When we were oppressed and held in bondage, “Holy disciple, you were always there.” Patricia Miller Zollar, chairwoman of A&T’s board of trustees, tried to imagine what it was like for four young men to leave campus and walk uptown. It was their passion for justice, she added, that sparked sit-ins across the South and eventually ended Jim Crow’s hold on the South. “What you did on that cold day in February more than 50 years ago has been woven into the fabric of America,” Zollar said. “Because you sat-in then, we sit in today — a better country and a better world.” After McCain graduated from A&T, he married his college sweetheart, earned advanced college degrees, moved to Charlotte and became a chemist. He served on A&T’s board of trustees and the UNC Board of Governors. “This giant of a man, I never saw him push or shove, yell or scream, but he always, always stood firm, stood tall, stood up for what he believed,” said Erskine Bowles, a Greensboro native and former UNC system president. “And when we had a question of fairness at the university (system), I always knew where one vote would be. ... “It would be with that man who sat down and would not yield so others could have the right to an equal opportunity ... to the real American dream.” Others told of McCain’s penchant for making late-night phone calls. Of his love for children and students. Of his demand for perfection. Of his disdain for apathy and mediocrity. About two weeks before McCain died, he did something unthinkable to those who knew him well: He stopped talking. One night McCain raised his hand and summoned his oldest son, Franklin McCain Jr., to his hospital bedside. “Just like that, my father was back,” the younger McCain said. “He spoke to us just like he always had.” His father said he had been to the gates of heaven, where he had seen God and his late wife, Bettye, who died a year ago. “They told me it’s not my time, that I have to go back because there are some things that you need to share with the family before you leave. So I am back to tell you this.” Then the father told his son that he was preparing to die. “Well, Daddy,” McCain Jr. replied, “I don’t want you to talk like that. I want you to live so you can become a testimony of how you can become ill and get better.” “Son,” his father replied, “my life has been a testimony.”

Franklin McCain had sense of 'non-negotiable dignity' GREENSBORO — Just past the framed renderings of the Greensboro Four, the young men who are gathered Friday at the College Barber Shop may not recall the names but they remember the history. The discussion turns to one of those famous N.C. A&T students, Franklin Eugene McCain, 73, who died late Thursday night after a brief illness. By late Friday, funeral arrangements were incomplete. McCain, Joseph McNeil, Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.), and the late David Richmond sat down at the whites-only lunch counter at Woolworth’s on Elm Street and refused to leave when they were not served. A&T senior Chris Thompson, who is from Greensboro, learned the story as a boy from his grandmother. “She said to appreciate the rights we had because others had to work hard to get them,” Thompson said. • • • McCain’s defiance became an example of that. After growing up in segregation and with his parents and grandparents pushing him to excel and to understand the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, McCain realized Jim Crow was still a dividing wall between black and white people. McCain was born Jan. 3, 1941, in Union County in the throes of segregation. He attended Dudley High School in Greensboro for a year and then graduated from high school in Washington, D.C. “We still had the ‘white only’ and ‘colored only’ signs,” McCain told the News & Record in 2010. “I was still prohibited from being a full-fledged citizen in this country of ours. I was not accorded dignity and manhood that white people have by virtue of birth, and I thought that was a farce and that made me damn angry. “I was not angry at people in particular. It was a system that I thought betrayed me.” So McCain decided to take a stand. This would be decades before his service on the Board of Governors of the UNC system, which originally had sought to separate him and other black students from white students at its schools. Or before the Smithsonian would add a piece of the lunch counter to its historical collection. In the fall of 1959, McCain showed up at A&T with the toils of segregation heavy on his mind. Society told him that his place was at the back of the bus, and that there were some stores he could not enter using the front door. “Most people adjusted to their place on the back of the bus or at the back door of the restaurant,” said the Rev. Jesse Jackson, an A&T classmate and friend. “Frank had a sense of nonnegotiable dignity.” • • • At A&T, Bennett College and elsewhere, students had been raising their voices and contemplating protests. Long before the 1960s, students at Dudley High School and the local colleges had been involved with voter registration and signing up people for the NAACP. In a room in A&T’s Scott Hall the night before the sit-in, the four students knew all sorts of things could happen. “They knew they might not come back,” said Melvin “Skip” Alston, one of the co-founders of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, which is housed in the old Woolworth’s building. “They had seen the dogs and billy clubs on TV. They saw the hangings. But with all of that, they still took a stand — not to make history but to make a statement. They wanted to be treated like everybody else.” McCain had thought of himself as an “armchair activist” up until that moment and he didn’t like it. The night before, he couldn’t talk of anything else, Khazan said. “He was like the engine, the driving force,” said Khazan, who as a child had wondered if the water from the white fountain tasted any different. The group met at 4 p.m. after classes, and with purpose in their stride, made their way up East Market Street, passing through the Southern Railway underpass, which then was the dividing line between black and white Greensboro. McCain, the tallest, wore his ROTC uniform and a look of determination on his face. “He wasn’t nervous. He was angry,” McNeil said. At the front of the store, the four students bought items. Holding onto their receipts, they sat down at the lunch counter and asked for coffee and doughnuts. The waitress walked off after telling them, “Negroes weren’t served at the counter,” McCain recalled in a 2010 News & Record interview. But the four sat there, even when a black waitress told them it was people like them who made the race look bad, McCain said. The students could hear racial slurs over their shoulders. Years after the sit-in, McCain would often tell of the white lady who approached him. He was bracing for her to say something negative. That didn’t happen. She told McCain that she was proud of him and his friends — and asked what took them so long. “That little old lady taught me a lesson for life — don’t you ever feel prejudice toward somebody because of race, station in life or where they come from,” McCain would say. Word of what the four students had tried to do was getting around back at A&T. “We weren’t surprised to hear it was them, to hear (McCain’s) name,” said Frances Herbin Lewis, who had attended both Dudley and A&T with McCain and who joined the protests. The movement downtown grew, allowing others to help sustain it. Early on, they occasionally were on their own, wishing others would show up. You could always count on McCain. “He was the valiant one,” McNeil said. “He was there when people didn’t show up. There was no quit in Frank McCain.” • • • But the four young men were also students on this mission. “Our parents would remind us they sent us to college and made sacrifices so we could get an education and better ourselves,” said McNeil, the other surviving member of the group. “There was a time for protest and there was a time for study and we managed to do all those things.” They didn’t feel like heroes, not one of them, as protests spread across the country, McNeil said. “It wasn’t a ‘me’ kind of thing,” McNeil said. “It was all of us: whites, blacks, Muslims, Christians, Jews. It was the biggest student movement our country had ever seen and we were just a part of it. “People who traditionally didn’t protest did something of historical retrospect that changed the way the world did things.” The sit-ins lasted for months and Woolworth’s agreed to open the lunch counter under its own terms on July 25, allowing its black employees the first bite to eat at the counter. McCain, who had gone back to the suburbs of Washington, D.C., during his summer break, bought a plane ticket to get here. He once said: “I went through the ceremonial aspects of having a meal and stuck around for 20 minutes longer, and dashed off to the airport shortly after.” • • • To some, McCain and the other three A&T students are forever frozen in the photos brought out during Black History Month and other celebrations. Theirs was an iconic moment in the nation’s history that came during a lull in the civil rights movement. It had been years since Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus for a white person. The Rev. Martin Luther King crowned the sit-ins as the rebirth of the civil rights movement. Earl Jones, a co-founder of the civil rights museum that includes an original section of the segregated Woolworth’s lunch counter where the students protested, said: Whenever you see people sitting in protest, it’s directly linked to Franklin McCain and the Greensboro Four. “That was a direct link to what happened here Feb. 1, 1960,” Jones said. “The impact has been international.” But the young men had only begun to live their lives back in 1960. “What I think people should remember most about Franklin is that his courage and commitment to doing what was right didn’t end at Woolworth’s,” said Tom Ross, UNC system president. “That commitment continued throughout his life, and he channeled it in ways that really mattered, particularly in his service and devotion to our university and to higher education.” The four students, especially McCain, continued to look for ways to make a difference, albeit on a smaller scale. While home on summer breaks, McCain picketed at a segregated amusement park in nearby Alexandria, Va., and often slipped into the pews at white churches on Sunday mornings. Mostly he was ignored, although those already in the pews turned around and made comments to each other. On a couple of occasions as he left the sanctuary, McCain recalled hearing people say, “’We hope you come back and join us.’” • • • McCain later married his girlfriend, Bettye Davis, a Bennett Belle, and embedded himself in the civic and political life of Charlotte, where he moved after graduating from A&T with degrees in chemistry and biology. While working his way up to the executive level at a chemical company, he raised three sons and led bond efforts in the community. McCain was a chairman of A&T’s board of trustees, sat on the Board of Visitors at Bennett College and the board of trustees at N.C. Central University, and served on the UNC Board of Governors until last year. He had been added to the board of the civil rights museum in October. McCain never tired of telling the story of the Feb. 1 sit-ins — in context. “He really did enjoy pointing out to young kids some of the lessons and things we learned and in reminding them that whatever they benefit from today probably came about because somebody sacrificed,” McNeil said. McCain is the second of the Greensboro Four to have passed away. Richmond died in 1990 at age 49. “Many people follow paths already set by a trailblazer,” said Jackson, who also led protests while at A&T. “McCain was a trailblazer. He went through weeds and where there was no path and cleared the way. And that’s his legacy.”

‘It was just something that had to be done’ GREENSBORO — People were tired, Yvonne Johnson said. They were tired of “white” and “colored” fountains. They were tired of segregated schools. They were tired of not being served at many local businesses. And the sit-ins at the Woolworth’s lunch counter, she said, were the start of people moving beyond being tired. “Somebody once asked me, ‘What went into your decision to participate in the sit-ins?’” said Johnson, the former Greensboro mayor and current mayor pro-tem. “But it wasn’t like it was any big decision. It was just an exciting opportunity. ... It was an unfair, difficult time and to be able to fight for freedom and justice was a blessing.” ‘A lot has changed’ Franklin McCain, who was one of the four N.C. A&T freshmen who took a seat at the whites-only lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1960, and asked to be served, passed away late Thursday at age 73. Much still needs to be done to address the economic disparities between white and minority communities, Johnson said. But what McCain and fellow A&T students David Richmond, Ezell Blair Jr. (now known as Jibreel Khazan) and Joseph McNeil helped create was a city without “white” or “colored” signs and where people “don’t give a second thought to where are we going to go for lunch.” “We don’t think, ‘Can we go to this place?’” Johnson said. “When we go on a trip, we don’t think, ‘Well, can we stay at this hotel?’ We just think about whether they have enough rooms. If you’ve got the money, you can live anywhere in this city. “A lot still needs to be done, but a lot has changed.” Crossing the color line Clarence Henderson had been to the Woolworth’s store many times while growing up in Greensboro. Before the sit-ins, blacks could shop at the store. But at the lunch counter, Henderson said, they had to get their food to go. Blacks also faced other indignities, Henderson explained. “I had seen the water fountains there. One said ‘colored.’ One said ‘white.’ The water coming out both fountains looked exactly the same. And I understood then that I was being treated differently. There were certain things that were understood, and that you had a certain place you were relegated to.” He never went to an integrated school and instead was bused past at least one white school to black school to get an education. In 1960, he was an 18-year-old freshman at A&T. On Feb. 2, Blair told Henderson about what he and the other three students had done the day before. Henderson decided to join the students who were congregating for another round of sit-ins. He is one of four men featured in an iconic photograph taken at the lunch counter that day. “There was a color line that blacks were not supposed to cross, but a decision had been made to cross it,” Henderson said. “It was just something that had to be done. It’s not something I did for the notoriety.” Opening Greensboro In the decade before the sit-ins, Greensboro had earned a reputation as a somewhat progressive city. In 1951, the city elected its first black councilman, William Hampton. In 1957, the city became the first in the Southeast to desegregate its schools, when five black children enrolled at Gillespie Park Elementary School. Even during the sit-ins, when the Woolworth’s manager tried to get police Chief Paul Calhoun to evict the students, Calhoun refused to make arrests. But much of the city’s progress came about because of lawsuits or threats of lawsuits. Case in point: In 1959, the city closed Gillespie Park Golf Course instead of desegregating it. About six months after the sit-ins, Woolworth’s decided to desegregate its lunch counter, and four black employees were the first to be served there. However, even after the sit-ins, the city remained very much a segregated place. Albert Hill left Philadelphia in the summer of 1962 for football tryouts at A&T. The 18-year-old had never been south of Washington, D.C. His mother and father — from South and North Carolina, respectively — had told him stories of growing up in the South, although he himself had never experienced it. But when he arrived, he found he couldn’t go to the local McDonald’s. “Being from the North, I didn’t know how to handle it,” Hill said by telephone from his Pennsylvania home Friday. In 1963, he and other students from A&T and Bennett College went to the McDonald’s to try to place orders. They were all turned down. But by the end of that night, the students’ protest had so hampered business, the management decided to serve people of all colors. “Throughout the halls of the dorm, people had tacked their McDonald’s bags on the doors to their rooms to show they had been served,” Hill said. Later that spring, Hill said he found himself behind bars for 10 days after a protest at a downtown Greensboro movie theater. He said he’d gone to the window to buy a ticket and was hauled off to a Guilford County work farm. He was concerned about what his parents would say. “My parents said they were proud of me for standing up for what was right,” Hill said. “We opened up Greensboro.” Room for improvement The Rev. Nelson Johnson, who arrived at A&T the year after the sit-ins, said the city has changed in many positive ways but still has much room for improvement when it comes to race relations. Among other things, he has expressed concerns in recent years about economic opportunity and what he sees as police harassment of minorities and immigrants. “There’s an old saying, ‘The more things change, the more they remain the same,’” said Johnson, executive director of the Beloved Community Center. “There’s been a certain kind of change. African Americans and representatives of other minority groups have made amazing strides. It was almost unimaginable that there would be congressmen, senators, even a president that were African American. “On the other hand, the have-nots have sunk a little lower,” Johnson said. “And in that sense, we still have big problems. Some things have not changed that much.” Staff writer Andre Taylor contributed to this report.

Different paths for sit-in leaders After that historic day at the Woolworth’s lunch counter, the Greensboro Four remained friends through the years while leading very different lives. David Leinail Richmond Richmond was born in Greensboro in 1941. He grew up in the East White Oak community and attended Jonesboro Elementary, Lincoln Street Junior High and Dudley High School. At N.C. A&T, he majored in business administration and accounting but left the school three credits short of his degree. After leaving A&T, Richmond worked at Cone Mills for a time and for a federal poverty program in Greensboro. In the 1970s, he moved to the mountain community of Franklin, where he lived for nine years. Richmond returned to Greensboro to care for his parents in 1980. He had two children. Richmond died of lung cancer on Dec. 7, 1990. He was 49 years old. A&T awarded him a posthumous honorary doctorate degree. Jibreel Khazan Khazan (formerly known as Ezell Blair Jr.) is a Greensboro native. His father, Ezell Alexander Blair Sr., was a Greensboro educator. Khazan graduated from Dudley High School in 1959 and received a degree in sociology from N.C. A&T in 1963. While a student at A&T, Khazan was president of the junior class, the student government association, the campus NAACP and the Greensboro Congress of Racial Equality. He attended law school at Howard University for almost a year. In 1965, Khazan moved to New Bedford, Mass. He worked as a teacher and counselor for the developmentally disabled. He became a member of the New England Islamic Center in 1968 and took his present name. He married the former Lorraine France George of New Bedford. They have three children, one of whom graduated from N.C. A&T. Joseph Alfred McNeil A Wilmington native, he graduated from Williston Senior High. McNeil received a degree in engineering physics from A&T in 1963. His roommate was Ezell Blair Jr. McNeil was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force in 1964 and was a navigator on the KC-135 Stratotanker air refueling/cargo aircraft. In 1969, he joined the Air Force Reserves, retiring as a major general. He also worked at IBM and Bankers Trust in New York and as a stockbroker for E.F. Hutton in Fayetteville. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration, where he was a manager of the organizations’s New York Flight Standards. McNeil has lived in Hempstead, N.Y., since 1970. McNeil’s wife, the former Ina Brown, is a descendant of Sioux warrior Sitting Bull. They have five children. — Compiled by Staff Researcher Diane Lamb

Franklin McCain, one of the Greensboro Four, dies GREENSBORO — Civil rights leader Franklin McCain has died. McCain was one of four N.C. A&T students who led sit-ins at the Woolworth lunch counter in downtown Greensboro in 1960. The university said McCain died Thursday night at Moses Cone Hospital after a brief illness. He was 73. “My brother is gone,” said Jibreel Khazan, one of the two surviving members of the Greensboro Four. “That moment in history? Frank would say we didn’t want to set the world on fire, we just wanted to sit down and eat like everybody else. We wanted to be included in the round table of humanity. "He will be missed but the legacy of that day will carry on.” The Rev. Jesse Jackson, an A&T classmate and friend, said the following: “His legacy as a freedom fighter will be forever etched in our history. Most people adjusted to their place on the back of the bus or the back door of the restaurant. Frank had a sense of non-negotiable dignity. He kept fighting back. And when the moment appeared, he was ready to take this giant step into history.” Franklin Eugene McCain was born Jan. 3, 1941, in Union County. He attended Dudley High School in Greensboro for a year, then graduated from high school in Washington, D.C. He entered A&T in the fall of 1959. There, he joined with three other students — Khazan (formerly known as Ezell Blair Jr.), Joseph McNeil, the late David Richmond, his roommate — to protest the Woolworth policy that denied lunch counter service to black customers. “They knew they might not come back,” said Skip Alston, one of the other co-founders of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. “They had seen the dogs and billy clubs on TV. They saw the hangings. But with all of that, they still took a stand — not to make history, but to make a statement. They wanted to be treated like everybody else.” McCain graduated from A&T in 1964 with chemistry and biology degrees. “He was not one dimensional by any means,” said Joseph McNeil, the other surviving member of the Greensboro Four. “He led a full and productive life. He and his wife Bettye raised three boys. "He was loved and respected by his community, the Charlotte community. He played a key role in North Carolina’s educational system. But Frank McCain was a man who believed in the dignity of mankind and he spent his life trying to make the world a better place for not just his offspring, but all of us.” After graduation, McCain spent his adult life in Charlotte, where he worked for a chemical company, Celanese Corp., for 35 years. McCain was chairman of A&T's Board of Trustees, sat on the Board of Visitors at Bennett College and the Board of Trustees at N.C. Central University, and served on the UNC Board of Governors until last year. He is the second of the Greensboro Four to have passed. Richmond died in 1990 at age 49. “The Aggie family mourns the loss of Dr. Franklin McCain," A&T Chancellor Harold Martin said. "His contributions to this university, the city of Greensboro and the nation as a civil rights leader is without measure. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of Aggies and friends throughout the world." Bamidele Demerson, executive director of the civil rights museum, said he hoped McCain's legacy would live on for generations to come. "Franklin McCain will always be remembered as a giant in the civil rights movement," Demerson said this morning in an interview at the museum. "What he and the students in Greensboro at North Carolina A&T did spread around the world." Earl Jones, one of the co-founders of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, which features an original section of the segregated Woolworth lunch counter where the four protested, said whenever you see people sitting in protest, it’s directly linked to Franklin McCain and the Greensboro Four. “That was a direct link to what happened here Feb. 1, 1960,” Jones said. “The impact has been international.” McCain was preceded in death by his wife, Bettye Davis McCain, who died Jan. 2, 2013. “Our daddy was a man who deeply loved his family and cherished his friends,” Franklin McCain, Jr., McCain’s oldest son, stated in a press release from the family. “We will forever treasure the wonderful memories that we have and be thankful for all that he did for us and for his fellow man.” UNC system President Tom Ross said this Friday: “I grew up in Greensboro. I vividly remember the Woolworth sit-in and the courageous part Franklin McCain played in it. Franklin was an inspirational role model and became a dear personal friend. What I think people should remember most about Franklin is that his courage and commitment to doing what was right didn’t end at Woolworth’s. That commitment continued throughout his life, and he channeled it ways that really mattered, particularly in his service and devotion to our university and to higher education. North Carolina has lost a true giant.” U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan's office issued this statement Friday: “The death of civil rights leader Franklin McCain is a tremendous loss for North Carolina and our country," Hagan said. "As a young student in 1960, Franklin’s courage to sit at a lunch counter where he was not welcomed helped spark a movement that changed the course of our history. Franklin was an inspiration to me, and I am deeply saddened by the loss of a man Chip and I were honored to call a friend. Our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences are with his family at this difficult time.”

Jibreel Khazan: "My brother is gone" “My brother is gone. That moment in history? Frank would say we didn’t want to set the world on fire, we just wanted to sit down and eat like everybody else. We wanted to be included in the round table of humanity.” — Jibreel Khazan, a surviving member of the Greensboro Four “Franklin McCain will always be remembered as a giant in the civil rights movement. What he and the students in Greensboro at N.C.A&T did spread around the world.” — Bamidele Demerson, executive director, International Civil Rights Center & Museum “He was not one-dimensional by any means.” — Joseph McNeil, a surviving member of the Greensboro Four “His legacy as a freedom fighter will be forever etched in our history. Most people adjusted to their place on the back of the bus or the back door of the restaurant. Frank had a sense of nonnegotiable dignity. He kept fighting back. And when the moment appeared, he was ready to take this giant step into history.” — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a friend and N.C. A&T classmate of Frank McCain’s “When you see the Greensboro Four, it’s somebody you really look up to and had an impact that affects my career at A&T. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know if I would even be here today.” — Tabatha Moore, N.C. A&T senior class president “Although social progress can seem slow, McCain never gave up on his native North Carolina.” — Gov. Pat McCrory “The death of civil rights leader Franklin McCain is a tremendous loss for North Carolina and our country. As a young student in 1960, Franklin’s courage to sit at a lunch counter where he was not welcomed helped spark a movement that changed the course of our history.” — U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan “To the world, he was a civil rights pioneer who, along with his three classmates, dared to make a difference by starting the sit-in movement at the F.W. Woolworth store here in Greensboro. To us, he was Daddy — a man who deeply loved his family and cherished his friends. We will forever treasure the wonderful memories that we have and be thankful for all that he did for us and for his fellow man.” — Franklin McCain Jr. “I grew up in Greensboro. I vividly remember the Woolworth sit-in and the courageous part Franklin McCain played in it. ... What I think people should remember most about Franklin is that his courage and commitment to doing what was right didn’t end at Woolworth’s. ... North Carolina has lost a true giant.” — UNC System President Tom Ross “They knew they might not come back. They had seen the dogs and billy clubs on TV. They saw the hangings. But with all of that, they still took a stand — not to make history, but to make a statement. They wanted to be treated like everybody else.” — Melvin “Skip” Alston, co-founder, International Civil Rights Center & Museum “His contributions to this university, the city of Greensboro and the nation as a civil rights leader is without measure.” — N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold Martin

Trailblazers share lessons This story was originally published Feb. 2, 2012. GREENSBORO − When Franklin McCain sat down at the Woolworth lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1960 - with friends Ezell Blair Jr. (now Jibreel Khazan), David Richmond and Joseph McNeil - he helped teach the world about the dangers of discrimination. But a question from Tray Carter, a senior at the Middle College at A&T, revealed how McCain himself learned on that day not to judge others. "When that little elderly woman sat next to you and told you she was disappointed that you didn't do anything sooner, how did that make you feel?" Carter asked the surviving members of the Greensboro Four in a discussion Wednesday at N.C. A&T's 52nd anniversary celebration of the Woolworth sit-ins. McCain had noticed the woman looking at him and his friends as she ate a doughnut and drank coffee, he told the mostly Guilford County students in Harrison Auditorium. Her thoughts couldn't be good, McCain said. "When she placed ... one hand on my shoulder and the other on McNeil's shoulder, I'm saying to myself, 'It's just a matter of time before the blood trickles down because this can't be good,' " McCain recalled. "And when she made that statement to me about how proud she was of us, it really threw me for a loop. "I actually learned a lesson for life from that one little incident. It made a terrific impression on me, and it said, ' Franklin , don't you ever stereotype anybody in this life because of what color they are, how old they are, how they might speak, or how they might look because about them you don't know.' " McCain, Khazan, McNeil and the son of the late Richmond, David Richmond Jr., took questions from students following a morning of celebration of the courageous efforts, which inspired similar protests across the South. The day began with a breakfast, where community activists the Rev. Nelson and Joyce Johnson were presented with A&T's Human Rights Medal. The medal recognizes those who try to correct social injustices. The trailblazers also placed a memorial wreath at the February One monument on campus. Richmond had an encounter with a young woman from the Academy at Lincoln at that ceremony that he passed along as a lesson to the other students who attended the discussion. "You don't look that old," the young woman told him. "It's not about age," he told the students. "It's about what you can do as youth. You have a voice, and your voice is powerful." The students asked questions such as how the young men felt when they sat down at the lunch counter, whose idea it was to do so and how the university leaders reacted when they found out about it. McCain told students it was a group idea to sit at the counter. But Khazan told them that he wanted to put it off. But he drew strength from his friends. "It's always good to do things together," he told them. "Just don't jump out there and do something cause you think it's good." You never really do anything in life by yourself, McNeil said in response to a question about how times were different for young people living in the 1960s compared to today. Students who participated in the sit-ins faced heavy demands, McNeil said, and lived with the threat of being arrested, jailed and physically attacked. "Students then did something very noble," he said. "They gave of themselves without asking what's in it for me."

N.C. A&T celebrates sit-ins This story was originally published Feb. 2, 2011. GREENSBORO − Franklin McCain had just told Guilford County Schools students on Tuesday that he didn't consider himself a hero for sitting down at the Woolworth's lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1960, with his three friends and fellow N.C. A&T students Joseph McNeil, Ezell Blair Jr. (now Jibreel Khazan) and David Richmond. But that didn't faze Jones Elementary School student Jimmy Styers. He still asked if he could have the men's autographs. "He's my leader. I want to follow him," Khazan joked as Styers made his way across the Harrison auditorium stage on the A&T campus, gathering the autographs of each member of the Greensboro Four. A&T and the Greensboro community on Tuesday celebrated the 51st anniversary of the Woolworth sit-ins, when McCain , McNeil, Khazan and Richmond defied segregation laws and ignited similar protests across the country. A&T held a breakfast early Tuesday and later the three surviving members of the Greensboro Four and the family of the late David Richmond placed a memorial wreath at the February One monument on campus. But it was entertaining the questions from the young students that McCain most looked forward to. "I am here because you represent my favorite audience," McCain told them. "Not only audience, but my favorite group." McCain told the students that their young minds gave the opportunity for him to make an impression. McNeil told them that, in asking questions in life, they should always seek "why" instead of "how." Asking "why" about the laws of his day - and not getting satisfactory answers - is what caused McNeil and his friends to sit down at that lunch counter, he said. David Richmond Jr., who participated in honor of his father, seconded that advice, telling the students that as a young man he had the opportunity to ask his father, McNeil, McCain and Khazan those "why" questions. The students weren't shy about asking their own questions: What was going through your minds during the sit-ins? Why did you choose Woolworth for the sit-ins? At any point did you feel that you wouldn't be successful? To the last question, McNeil gave a resounding, "Absolutely not." There was never a time he thought they would not be successful in accomplishing what they set out to do on Feb. 1, 1960. "My faith led me to the point that I could not fail," McCain said. The men also urged the young people to choose discussion and compromise over violence when trying to solve problems. Their own protests were nonviolent in every way, including when they encountered hecklers. One of their common responses to that type of behavior was, "I love you. You're my brother."

The road from Woolworth This story was originally published Jan. 24, 2010. On a college campus of several thousand gifted students, the four freshmen gravitated to each other. The Socrates-quoting quiet guy. The four-letter high school athlete. The Boy Scout with a sense of the dramatic. And the tall, lanky one, with nerves of steel. Nobody else really got them, they say now. In their dorm rooms at N.C. A&T, they talked studies, sports, girls and the unfairness of Jim Crow laws. When they decided to challenge the status quo, the young scholars, inseparable since orientation, just had each other. "The line of demarcation was how deeply you got involved and what you were prepared to do," says Franklin McCain , one of the students. "It was a number-one priority for us." The image and the words of the four young men are immortalized in the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, which opens Feb. 1 . It honors McCain , Joseph McNeil, David Richmond and Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.). Five decades after the four freshmen took seats at a segregated Woolworth lunch counter and made an imprint on the world, three of them are fathers and grandfathers. The fourth, Richmond, died of lung cancer in 1990. Their efforts are widely recognized for reinvigorating the civil rights movement. None ever again emerged as a leader of that magnitude in the movement, although they remained active, in their own ways, in the fight for social justice. "I wanted to be a scientist or I wanted to fly airplanes, and so I opted to do that rather than be a professional civil rights worker or minister," says McNeil, 67 . "I viewed myself as a citizen, someone who cared very deeply about the issues, and I needed to get on with life." The two-star major general Joseph Alfred McNeil quoted not only Socrates but also the poet Langston Hughes in college. A deep thinker who drew the young men into discussions on civil disobedience that led them to the counter, he liked to talk ideology and concepts and was concerned with life's "bigger picture, " McCain recalls. The Wilmington native later had a role in other demonstrations and causes, but the semester after the sit-ins ended, McNeil, who has a photographic memory, was focused on his books. "The secret of life," McNeil says, "is knowing when to take on something difficult and to take something on that might have enormous risks and implications." McNeil, who was also in the ROTC program while at A&T, joined the Air Force after graduating with a degree in engineering physics. During six years of active duty, he served as a navigator on tankers refueling other planes off the Vietnamese coast during the Vietnam War. In 1967, he married the former Ina Brown, an ancestor of Sioux warrior Sitting Bull . Their youngest child, Frank David , is named after McCain and Richmond . "It was my intense sense of respect for them, who they were and what they accomplished," he says about the men, including Khazan. "My best friends, really." Over the years, he says that watching the student movement in Tiananmen Square and the Polish labor movement under Lech Walesa gave him a sense of pride. "It was good to be a part of that whole effort and to understand that some small effort on your part may have influenced someone else to do something positive," says McNeil, who retired as a two-star major general from the Air Force Reserves in 2001 and who also worked as an investment banker. Some who know McNeil have been surprised to learn that he is a civil rights hero. "People I've worked with for many years say, 'Oh, that's you,'" says McNeil. He's proud. He just doesn't like to talk about himself. He is a little dismayed by the selfish attitudes he sees today. "They didn't come back and say, 'What's in it for me?'" McNeil says about those who joined the demonstrations in the 1960s. "That's something we hear a lot of today. People gave of their lives, their time and their money." The scholar-athlete It could have been the realization that no matter what he and his friends from the East White Oak community spent shopping downtown at the Woolworth or Kress stores, they still couldn't order at the lunch counters. That might have helped propel David Leinail Richmond on the walk with McNeil, Khazan and McCain . Now, a life-size sculpture of Richmond and the others stands frozen in time on the grounds of the A&T campus. But Richmond is gone; he died at the age of 49 . Unlike the others, he spent most of his life in Greensboro, struggling. "Greensboro, being Greensboro, kind of punished him," says Lewis Brandon , a local civil rights historian and an A&T graduate who joined the sit-ins the second day . Many employers were reluctant to hire him because of his sit-in involvement. "He was smart and worked hard, but the doors were closed on him," says Franklin Richmond , his younger brother. A physics major who wanted to be an engineer his freshman year, he had been named the best math student his first semester at A&T. "It's depressing when you look at, say, a Joe McNeil, very successful, at Frank McCain and Ezell Blair," Richmond once told a writer. "And you look at me. I'm sorta down on myself, really. I should have done better than this." Richmond, a young father struggling to balance school and a full-time job, eventually dropped out of college. He got a job counseling disadvantaged youth and adults in 1969 , and it seemed a good fit for him. "I run across people who tell me, 'He helped me to do this. If it wasn't for him I wouldn't accomplish what I've accomplished in life,'" says Franklin Richmond. But the federal program folded. His first marriage also failed. Richmond left Greensboro for Franklin , a mountain town in Macon County , where he lived during the 1970s in a trailer. While there, he married again - a marriage that would also fail. "I lived like a hermit," he said in 1982. "I grew all my own vegetables. If I wanted meat, I'd shoot a rabbit or a squirrel or catch a trout." But Richmond always returned to Greensboro. He came home in 1981 to live with his parents, who were in bad health. He earned an employee of the year award at the Greensboro nursing home where he worked in maintenance. And he stayed true to the memories of Feb. 1. "Even before the big celebrations, David would go to the elementary schools and middle schools and talk to the kids," Franklin Richmond recalls. "That was one thing he looked forward to. He was telling them they should be good students, to behave in school and obey their parents, and to use the talent God gave them. He would also tell them about the sit-in movement." A creeping dependence on alcohol and cigarettes worsened after his parents died. But sick as Richmond was toward the end of his struggle with lung cancer, he still managed to also get to the counter every Feb. 1. And at the end, he realized he had everything he was looking for. "He had stopped measuring himself against other people in the last stages of his life," says Franklin Richmond. "He was satisfied." The entertainer Ezell Alexander Blair Jr ., now known as Jibreel Khazan , was in Greensboro when the news came that the Woolworth lunch counter was open to black patrons. But it would be three years before he sat down and ordered even a cup of coffee. "We didn't want to set the world on fire, we just wanted to eat, just like all other Americans," says Khazan, who grew up in the Warnersville community with Josephine Boyd , the first black student at Greensboro Senior High School , which later became Grimsley High . "The real truth of the matter is that Mother's cooking was better." Khazan, now 68 , wanted to take a year off from school after the stress of the sit-ins and of his school work, but his parents, both teachers , wouldn't hear of it. "The intensity of what happened to a 17-year-old was more than some people go through in a lifetime," Khazan says. He would go on to be elected president of the junior class , the student government association , the campus NAACP and the Greensboro Congress for Racial Equality . He graduated with a degree in sociology and social studies , and completed a year in law school, but he, like Richmond, found he couldn't get a job in Greensboro. "Wherever you make a great change or impact, those in power aren't going to forget it," Khazan says. "We were subject to public scrutiny by employers, even by the very people we thought we were helping." He moved to New Bedford, Mass. , and found work as a teacher and counselor. "We made choices, and our choices were based upon each of our individual experiences and our need to fit into the weave of American society," Khazan says about the lives that followed for the Greensboro Four. In the summer of 1966, he was invited to Washington by Adam Clayton Powell Jr., the most powerful man of color in Congress at that time. Powell had invited 200 young people to a meeting on black empowerment and he singled out Khazan's work as a student in Greensboro. "I had tears in my eyes because he caught me off guard," Khazan recalls. Khazan was already in the midst of a personal change. He had long been a spiritual person. Outwardly, it has since manifested in his long hair and white robes, the horse-tail scepter he carries and the white tribal-like marking on his forehead. The look is part of his consciousness, he says. "It makes some people uneasy," Khazan says. "Every soul that comes on the Earth has a scroll of their life on Earth. Every soul has its own pen. I'm not concerned about anyone else, I'm concerned about the soul inside this mortal body and the life I chose to live." In 1968 , he became a member of the New England Islamic Center , and took on the name Jibreel Khazan. He accepts that there are still people who insist on calling him Ezell Blair Jr. Khazan, now a motivational speaker and storyteller, is known for his natural comedic skills, mixing satire and social commentary. A former Boy Scout, he still gets teary-eyed when he recites the pledge or when he recalls the lessons taught by teachers and parents - the principles that put him at the counter and continue to guide his life. "Our teachers told us one day things will change … but right now, boy, you are going to learn your prayers, you are going to recite the Bible, and you are going to respect others, whether you are called a first-class citizen or not," Khazan says. "We want you to think first-class, we want you to act first-class." The chemist Franklin Eugene McCain came back to Greensboro during his summer break in 1960. He bought a plane ticket to get to the Woolworth lunch counter on July 25 , when it was first opened to black patrons. "I went through the ceremonial aspects of having a meal and stuck around for 20 minutes longer, and dashed off to the airport shortly after," he says. "My thoughts immediately began to focus elsewhere." All summer, he had worked a construction job with his father - but he was also picketing at an amusement park in nearby Alexandria, Va., and slipping into the pews at white churches on Sunday mornings. "At a sanctuary where love and forgiveness is practiced, you wanted to confirm that," says McCain , who had grown up in Washington, D.C. Mostly he was ignored, although those already in the pews turned around and made comments to each other. On a couple of occasions, leaving the sanctuary, he recalls hearing people say, "'We hope you come back and join us.' "You could assume that some of them were happy to see you go," he says. "Just outside of Washington, things were just like they were in Greensboro." He married his girlfriend, Bettye Davis , a Bennett Belle, and embedded himself in the civic and political life of Charlotte, where he moved after graduating from A&T with degrees in chemistry and biology . While working his way up to the executive level at a chemical company , he raised three sons and led bond efforts in the community. "I've always felt that this was a very short life," says McCain , now 67 . "I was brought up not to waste time." In 2008 , the man who made history as a freshman was elected chairman of A&T's board of trustees . Last year, he was elected to the UNC Board of Governors . He is the first A&T board chairman to already have his likeness on campus. "The truth is, I rarely think about that statue," McCain said referring to the bronze statue of the Greensboro Four on the lawn of the Dudley Building . "It's probably more humbling than anything else. When someone does mention it, it makes me do a little more self-introspection … I tell myself, 'Make sure you continue to deserve the things that have happened to you.' "I'd work just as hard if there wasn't a statue there." The Woolworth sit-ins did leave an imprint on him, a voice he cannot get out of his head. "I don't know of anyone who made a bigger impression on me … perhaps in my lifetime," McCain said about the older white woman sitting at the counter who confronted him that first day . She told him she was proud of him and his friends - and she asked what took them so long. "That little old lady taught me a lesson for life - don't you ever feel prejudice toward somebody because of race, station in life or where they come from," McCain says. "I can see that little old lady right now. She won't go away."

Man who helped launch sit-ins awarded for helping community This story was originally published Nov. 21, 1993. Franklin McCain, veteran of Woolworth sit-ins, is still fighting for good in his community. Franklin McCain is best known for the first step. No doubt, it was a big one. He was one of four N.C. A&T freshmen who in 1960 planted themselves at the Woolworth whites-only lunch counter in downtown Greensboro, launching a nationwide wave of sit-ins to protest segregation. But it was only his first step. "What I do is a journey," says the 52-year-old McCain , who now lives in Charlotte. "It's not a place." For keeping up the trek he began more than 30 years ago, McCain received a Nancy Susan Reynolds Award in Wilmington on Saturday. McCain 's work - aside from his duties as an executive with textile manufacturer Hoechst Celanese - includes chairing the state committee of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, which raises money to pay for court fights over discrimination in employment, housing, education, and most recently, the location of toxic dumps in low-income, black communities. He also leads the Committee of 25, a group appointed by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board to ensure that magnet schools don't drain the best materials, teachers and facilities from the rest of the system. One of McCain 's most beloved projects is "Fighting Back," a group of community centers that helps people addicted to drugs and alcohol with their physical, mental and employment needs. "It's a holistic approach," he says. McCain , whose son Franklin Jr. is a banker in Greensboro, has received many awards over the years. He says he still feels a little awkward about it, though. From lunch counters to board rooms, he says, he has always tried to be a good citizen and good Christian. "Ultimately, if I see a situation that's unjust or somebody that needs some help, I ought not look around. It's my responsibility to address the situation."

Courage cast in bronze This story was originally published Feb. 2, 2002. They were young, ordinary men that day in February 1960. But by sitting down at a segregated Woolworth's lunch counter, Franklin McCain , Joseph McNeil, Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.) and the late David Richmond inspired sit-in movements across the South and people across the nation. "Great people don't always know that what they are doing at the time will later be perceived as something great,'' said Ron McNeil, Joseph McNeil's son. "They weren't great at the time, but they had courage.'' That courage was immortalized Friday when N.C. A&T leaders unveiled a 10-foot statue of the men, who have become known as the "Greensboro Four,'' outside the university's Dudley Memorial Building. The unveiling was part of a daylong celebration to honor the 42nd anniversary of the landmark civil rights sit-in. A&T also honored civil rights leaders Vincent Harding and Rosemarie Freeney-Harding on Friday with the university's annual human rights medal. Harding, a religion and social transformation professor at the University of Denver, and his wife were recognized for their work in the Southern Freedom movement. Harding was the founding director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Center in Atlanta in 1968. Both continue to be active in movements for peace and justice worldwide. Hundreds of people gathered at a breakfast and later at the emotional unveiling of "February One'' to hear A&T leaders, Ron McNeil, the three surviving Greensboro Four members and Richmond's son, David, speak. As students think about the legacy of the Greensboro Four, they should also wonder what their legacy will be one day, Ron McNeil said. "A great Indian leader once said, 'Be the change that you wish to see in the world,' '' McNeil said. "If you see something you don't like in this world, you change it.'' The actions of the Greensboro Four 42 years ago have allowed people to embrace their futures ever since, he said. The statue, sculpted by A&T art professor James Barnhill, brought tears to Joseph McNeil's eyes when it was unveiled. "It's a magnificent sculpture,'' he said, as he glanced up at his younger self. Richmond also fought back tears when he saw his father's image, mounted above the crowd. "He would like it, like I do,'' he said. Chancellor James Renick conceived the idea for the statue about a year ago. It took Barnhill about nine months to complete the piece. McCain said he wants people to see the statue as "an act of faith ... representing the will and passion to be free,'' and as "hope for a beloved and united community.'' But all three of the surviving men said their hope is that the sculpture serves as a reminder that change is possible. After the ceremony, it seemed their hope was already taking shape. Timothy Morgan and Je'Barra Eason, first-graders at Napoleon B. Smith Seventh Day Adventist Academy, crept around the statue to look at the real men and then to peer up at their bronze doubles. "They said, 'I wasn't going to move,'" Je'Barra whispered. "They did it so other people can eat, too,'' Timothy whispered back. "And so that it would be fair,'' Je'Barra said.

Four men summon courage to alter course of history This story was originally published Jan. 27, 1985. This was one bull session that produced history instead of hot air. It was about 3 in the morning, Feb. 1, 1960. The setting was Room 2128 in Scott Hall, a dormitory on the N.C. A&T State University campus. First-year students David Richmond, Franklin McCain, Ezell Blair Jr. and Joseph McNeil had spent that night, and many evenings before, complaining about what it was like being black in Greensboro and the South. "We finally felt we were being hypocritical because we were doing the same thing that everyone else had done, nothing," says McCain, now an executive with Celanese Corp. in Charlotte. "Up to then, we were armchair activists." They decided to go downtown that day and seek service at F.W. Woolworth's whites-only lunch counter. And they did. History remembers them as four brave young men, but seated at the counter 25 years ago, they were four frightened freshmen. "I could feel my legs and hands trembling," recalls Blair, who now lives in New Bedford, Mass., and goes by the name Jibreel Khazan. "I was perspiring. I really had to go to the bathroom bad. You can't image what it was like, being 17, Afro-American, sitting in a position like that, expecting the worst." They knew such audacity would shock Greensboro. But they had no idea the event would spark similar sit-ins at segregated lunch counters all over the South or become the subject of books or later cause the state of North Carolina to erect a commemorative historical marker in downtown Greensboro. The sit-ins and related sidewalk demonstrations downtown lasted off and on for nearly six months. The movement came to involve hundreds of A&T and Bennett College students and a few sympathetic whites from UNCG, Greensboro College and Guilford College. It was strictly a student event. Detractors were convinced the NAACP or Congress of Racial Equality were behind it, but in fact it was started by four teenagers. They targeted Woolworth because it was a well-known national chain and had a double standard. Outside Dixie, Woolworth lunch counters were integrated. Two of the four students, Richmond and Blair, were graduates of Greensboro's Dudley High School. McCain went to Dudley a year before his family moved to the Washington, D.C., area. McNeil was from Wilmington. They were serious students but not political radicals. They were simply tired of Southern "customs" and "landmarks" and second-class citizenship. In Greensboro, public buildings had separate water fountains for blacks. The downtown railroad depot and bus stations had "colored" waiting rooms. Theaters required blacks to use separate entrances and sit in attic-like balconies. Bus drivers made blacks step to the rear. The four were not the first to challenge the system. Dudley High teachers had for years urged students to boycott downtown theaters -- don't demean yourself by sitting in "peanut gallery" balconies, they admonished. In 1955, local NAACP leader George Simkins was arrested for trying to integrate Gillespie Park Golf Course. In 1957-58, Josephine Boyd spent a lonely year as the only black among 2,000 students at Greensboro Senior High School (now Grimsley). The sit-ins, however, are the most remembered. "Until that time, everyone thought something was right just because it had been that way for so long," says Greensboro lawyer McNeill Smith, a longtime civil libertarian. "I think the sit-ins made everyone stop and think about the type of system we had." Before going to Woolworth's that February day, the four students agreed to a code of conduct. They would miss no classes. They would be courteous at all times. If punched, they would turn the other cheek. If arrested, they would go peacefully. "We fully talked about the prospects of going to jail," McCain says. "In fact, we didn't think we'd come back to campus." They met after classes outside Bluford Library at 4 p.m. and began walking up East Market Street, passing through the Southern Railway underpass, the dividing point between black and white Greensboro. McCain wore his blue Air Force ROTC uniform. Later, someone would suggest this was symbolic. "That had nothing to do with it," he says. "I had an ROTC class that afternoon. I didn't change clothes afterward because we were interested in saving time." Along East Market, they stopped at Ralph Johns' clothing store. It was one of the few white-owned stores in Greensboro that welcomed blacks. The flamboyant Johns had settled in Greensboro after World War II service at the old Army base off Summit Avenue. Appalled by Southern segregation, the native Pennsylvanian had been encouraging his black customers for years to demand service at downtown lunch counters. No one volunteered until the four freshmen showed up that day. Various accounts of the sit-ins have Johns supplying money, promising bail bond, even coaching the participants. McCain, McNeil, Blair and Richmond have conflicting memories about Johns' exact role. All agree, though, that "Cuz," as Johns was called, was a friend. "He's the world's great inspirator," says Richmond, who now works at Greensboro Health Care Center. Leaving Johns' store, the four walked on to Woolworth at the corner of South Elm and Sycamore streets. Ezell Blair was trying to make good on a playground boast he made as a 9-year-old at Greensboro's J.C. Price School. He told friends that someday he was going to eat downtown and drink from a white water fountain. "As kids, we always wanted to know what water from a white water fountain tasted like - we thought it would taste like lemonade," Blair says. Outside the dime store, the students looked at each other for encouragement. Finally, McCain, the biggest of the four, said, "What the hell, let's go in." They split up inside the store and followed a planned routine, first buying toothpaste and other goods. McCain and McNeil then went to the L-shaped lunch counter. Seconds later, Blair and Richmond slipped into seats beside them. "I was the last one to sit down because I was the most afraid," Richmond recalls with a laugh. "If someone had come up behind me and said, 'Boo,' I would have fallen out of the chair." A white waitress demanded to know what they were doing. They said they wanted coffee and doughnuts, although Richmond believes he may have asked for cherry pie and ice cream. The woman said words to the effect of, "We don't serve Negroes at this counter." She pointed to a separate stand-up counter for blacks. The students produced receipts from their purchases. They asked politely why, if their money was good elsewhere in the store, the sit-down lunch counter should be off-limits. The waitress walked off. A black woman who worked behind the counter approached. "Why don't you boys go back to the campus where you belong," she said. "It's people like you who make our race look bad." Blair says, "We were shocked to hear her make this statement, but we didn't get angry. We knew she was under pressure. Another black woman, Geneva Tisdale, was making sandwiches behind the counter that day. She didn't know what to think when she saw the four youths. Eventually, though, she started thinking. "You began to wonder to yourself why it was the way it was," says Tisdale, who still works at Woolworth. "I mean, we worked here, but we couldn't sit at the counter, either." The students heard a few racial slurs muttered from the whites around them. But there were no threats. One man asked one of the four to pass the salt or sugar or something his way. The four were startled when two elderly white women approached and began talking to them. "Boys, we support what you're doing," one said. "You stay and sit there." "We felt like that was a sign from God," Richmond says. Meanwhile, Woolworth manger C.L. (Curly) Harris, after failing in his attempt to get the students to leave, headed for the police station to see Chief Paul Calhoun. According to "How It All Began," a book by Miles Wolfe Jr. about the sit-ins, Calhoun didn't share Harris' outrage at the students' action. The chief told Harris it would "probably blow over." "As far as we were concerned, the people had a right to be in the store," says Calhoun, now retired and living in Summerfield. Calhoun told Harris no arrests would be made unless he swore out a trespassing warrant. Harris, who is retired and who declined to be interviewed, did not seek a warrant. Several police officers, however, were sent to the store to maintain order. Police Col. E.R. Wynn soon became involved in the Woolworth watch. Like Ralph Johns, he was a Northerner who had chosen to stay in Greensboro after being discharged from service here. He loved his adopted city but was puzzled by its Southern ways. "So many of the things I was witnessing and being a part of here were sort of alien to me," says the now-retired Wynn. Sit-in participants today praise Greensboro police for fairness during the sit-ins. Demonstrators were not abused. Whites with Confederate flags were hustled away when they tried to start trouble. "I don't think the sit-ins could have been successful anywhere but Greensboro," Richmond says. After the four students had been at the counter about an hour, Harris announced the store was closing. The youths told the manger they would be back the next day. Outside, the sidewalk was crowded with the curious. A news photographer took photos of McCain, McNeil, Richmond and Blair. Elated that they had done what they said they were going to do, the students headed back to campus, stopping at Ralph Johns' store briefly to celebrate. "That walk back was probably the greatest emotional high in my life," McCain says. "I certainly felt relieved. ... I had lost a tremendous mental burden." Word of the daring episode spread quickly about campus. That night the four met with student leaders, some of whom no doubt felt upstaged by the freshmen. But the upperclassmen agreed to join the sit-ins the next day. Tuesday, about 30 male and female students showed up at Woolworth. Again, service was denied. In growing numbers, students from A&T and Bennett returned the next day and the day after. On the third day, the effort spread to Kress, a five-and-dime down the street that later had a group of black students arrested for trespassing. Although the story was downplayed at first by the local newspaper, it soon became the major story. Gov. Luther Hodges issued a statement - not sympathetic. One state legislator from down East threatened to cut A&T's budget. But school administrators defended the right of students to peacefully protest on their own time. Each day, crowds gathered on the sidewalks to watch through windows as students occupied the counter. McNeill Smith, a local lawyer, remembers standing with a county commissioner. "He asked me, 'How could the A&T students do this to Greensboro after we had bought them so many new band uniforms?' " Smith recalls. Ku Klux Klansmen and white hecklers, some carrying signs with racist taunts, often were present. A white youth torched some newspapers and tossed them under seats occupied by blacks. He was arrested. Greensboro Mayor George Roach appointed a biracial committee to seek a solution to the Woolworth and Kress impasse. He named City Councilman Ed Zane as a mediator. "I have never been treated better," Zane says of his nighttime trips to the campus to meet with students. "I had complete assurance that nothing (violent) was going to happen." Several whites from Greensboro traveled to New York and Atlanta to ask top Woolworth and Kress officials to change their Southern policy, but the stores wouldn't budge. The executives feared a loss of business if they integrated while other downtown restaurants continued to bar blacks. The other downtown restaurateurs in turn said they feared integration would drive white customers to suburban restaurants. "It was my living, my future," says Boyd Morris, who owned the segregated Mayfair Cafeteria on North Elm Street. Finally, on July 25, 1960, Woolworth agreed to integrate its Greensboro store. According to William Chafe's 1980 book about race relations in Greensboro, Woolworth had lost $200,000 in business during the sit-ins. Surprisingly, the four young men who started it all didn't return to enjoy a victory meal. Blair says he finally sampled the fare about a year later. "Just happened to be in the neighborhood," he says. "No one recognized me. No one was surprised that I was there - and that's the way it should have been." The four did return to the lunch counter on Feb. 1, 1980, for a 20th anniversary get-together. This time the service was speedy. The waiter was Aubrey Lewis, a black Woolworth vice president who flew in from New York to do the honors. Today, Lewis says Woolworth is a corporate leader in hiring minorities and buying goods from minority businesses. What happened in Greensboro in 1960 had a lot to do with this policy, he says. "I felt wonderful when I served them five years ago," he says. "It was like I got a chance to say that I'm sorry for what happened, but look where we are today and if we work together where we will be even further in the future."

Greensboro Civil Rights Timeline 1829 Greensboro’s first census includes 369 white residents, 101 slaves and 26 free blacks. 1865 13th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States abolishes slavery. 1868 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause requires states to provide equal protection under the law to all people. Late 1860s Greensboro’s first suburb, called Warnersville, is developed near Ashe Street. Ezell Blair Jr. (now Jibreel Khazan), a future sit-in participant, will grow up in this community. 1870 15th Amendment guarantees that the right to vote could not be denied based on “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” 1873 Bennett College for black women opens. March 1, 1875 President Ulysses S. Grant signs the Civil Rights Act. The U.S. Supreme Court declares it unconstitutional in 1883. 1893 Agricultural and Mechanical College (now N.C. A&T) opens. 1905 The Niagara Movement is founded and is the forerunner of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. January 1909 First meeting of the NAACP is held in New York. July 1917 On July 2, violence erupts in East St. Louis, Ill., stemming specifically from the employment of black workers in a factory holding government contracts. On July 28, the NAACP stages a silent parade down Fifth Avenue in New York City, protesting the riot and other acts of violence toward black Americans. 1919 NAACP membership reaches about 90,000 with more than 300 local branches. 1920 19th Amendment gives women the right to vote. 1942 Congress of Racial Equality, an interracial American organization, is established to improve race relations and end discriminatory policies through direct-action projects. One of its first activities is a sit-in at a coffee shop in Chicago for the purpose of protesting segregation in public settings. 1948 President Harry Truman decides to end segregation in the armed forces and the civil service through administrative action (executive order) rather than through legislation. By October 1953, the Army announces that 95 percent of African American soldiers are serving in integrated units. 1950s Bennett College sociology professor Edward Edmonds leads delegations of parents to the school board to protest inferior educational facilities. He also demands the whites-only swimming pool at Lindley Park be opened to blacks. Dr. George Simkins, a Greensboro dentist, begins a successful drive to desegregate Greensboro’s city-owned golf courses. 1951 William Hampton becomes the first African American elected to the Greensboro City Council. May 1954 Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kan., is decided. The Supreme Court declares segregated schools are inherently unequal and therefore unconstitutional. 1955 The Supreme Court rules that blacks need not be immediately admitted to pubic schools on a racially nondiscriminatory basis but that school boards should eliminate segregation “with all deliberate speed.” In the South, there is massive resistance to the desegregation of schools. Dec. 1, 1955 Rosa Parks refuses to change seats on a Montgomery, Ala., bus, sparking a yearlong bus boycott spearheaded by Martin Luther King Jr. Nov. 13, 1956 The U.S. Supreme Court outlaws bus segregation. Sept. 3, 1957 Greensboro becomes the first city in the Southeast to desegregate its all-white public schools when five black children enroll at Gillespie Park School. The children endure heckling, but there is no violence. The next day, Greensboro Senior High is integrated when former Dudley student Josephine Boyd transfers. Sept. 9, 1957 President Dwight Eisenhower signs the Civil Rights Act of 1957, the first civil rights legislation since Reconstruction. There had been sit-downs — or sit-ins, as they would later be called — in at least 16 Southern cities. Eisenhower sends U.S. Army troops to Little Rock, Ark., to enforce desegregation of schools. Feb. 1, 1960 Ezell Blair Jr. (now Jibreel Khazan), David Richmond, Joseph McNeil and Franklin McCain launch the Greensboro sit-ins. In just two months, the sit-in movement spreads to 54 cities in nine states. After passing by Ralph Johns’ store on Market Street, the four A&T students enter the Elm Street Woolworth at 4 p.m., purchasing school supplies and other items. They then approach the lunch counter and order coffee at 4:30 p.m. They are refused service. The four remain in their seats until closing at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6, 1960 More than 500 students jam the Woolworth and Kress stores and the sidewalks in downtown Greensboro. Feb. 11, 1960 Students participate in sit-ins across the state. Twenty-six William Penn High School students sit at the Woolworth lunch counter on South Main Street in High Point. July 25, 1960 F.W. Woolworth agrees to integrate its Greensboro store; four black Woolworth employees — Geneva Tisdale, Susie Morrison, Anetha Jones and Charles Best — are the first to be served. Aug. 28, 1963 Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his historic “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. 1964 24th Amendment prohibits Congress and the states from conditioning the right to vote in federal elections on payment of a poll tax or other types of tax. Martin Luther King Jr., at age 35, receives the Nobel Peace Prize. He gives the prize money to the furtherance of the civil rights movement. Feb. 21, 1965 Malcolm X is assassinated while giving a speech in New York City. Aug. 6, 1965 The Voting Rights Bill becomes law, nullifying local laws and practices that prevent minorities from voting. May 1-Oct. 1, 1967 In the worst summer for racial disturbances in U.S. history, more than 40 riots and 100 other disturbances occur. June 13, 1967 President Johnson appoints Thurgood Marshall to the Supreme Court. He is the first African American on the court. 1968 Henry Frye becomes the first black person in the 20th century to serve in the N.C. House of Representatives. Elreta Alexander-Ralston becomes the country’s first African American woman to be elected a District Court judge. April 4, 1968 Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated while standing on the balcony of his motel room in Memphis, Tenn., where he was to lead a protest march in sympathy with striking garbage workers of that city. April 11, 1968 President Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act of 1968 (Fair Housing Act). The 1968 act expands on previous acts and prohibits discrimination concerning the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race, religion or national origin. May 6, 1969 Howard Lee is elected mayor of Chapel Hill. He is the first black mayor in a predominantly white city, serving until 1975. (In 2003, Lee becomes the first black chairman of the State Board of Education.) Oct. 29, 1969 The Supreme Court (Alexander v. Holmes County Board of Education) says segregation must end at once. Feb. 1, 1980 Twentieth reunion of the Greensboro Four at Woolworth. They are served by company Vice President Aubrey C. Lewis. State historical marker is unveiled at North Elm Street and West Friendly Avenue. 1983 Former state Sen. Henry E. Frye is sworn in as associate justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, becoming the first black justice in the court’s 164-year history. Aug. 10, 1989 Army Gen. Colin L. Powell becomes the first black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest military post in the nation. 1993 Melvin “Skip” Alston and Rep. Earl Jones found Sit-in Movement Inc. to renovate and reopen the downtown Woolworth department store as a civil rights museum. 1995 An 8-foot section of the Woolworth counter and four stools go on permanent display at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History. November 2007 Yvonne Johnson is the first African American elected mayor of Greensboro. November 2008 Barack Obama is elected president of the United States. Feb. 1, 2010 The opening of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum marks the 50th anniversary of the Greensboro Sit-Ins. Sources: News & Record archive, Britannica Encyclopedia, Truman Library, UNCG Civil Rights Greensboro timeline, Yale School of Education, NAACP

Bio: Franklin Eugene McCain Franklin Eugene McCain is one of the original four who took part in the Woolworth sit-ins. He was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina and reared in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Washington’s Eastern High School in 1959. He received a B.S. degree in chemistry and biology from North Carolina A&T State University in 1964. While he was an A&T student, he roomed with David Richmond – another of the original sit-in participants – and around the corner from Ezell Blair Jr. and Joseph McNeil on the second floor of Scott Hall. He joined the Hoechst-Celanese Corp. in 1965 as a chemist, going on to become a section leader in their home furnishings fibers division. Some of his civic activities in Charlotte include: Co-chairman, “Fighting Back” an anti-drug program; county Capital Budget Advisory Committee member, McColl committee member on city government efficiency; former issues committee chairman, Black Political Caucus; Chairman, the state committee of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board appointed him to a committee concerning resources for magnet schools. In 1993 he received the Nancy Susan Reynolds award and was appointed to N.C. A&T’s Board of Trustees in 2005. He later served on the UNC Board of Governors. McCain was married to the late former Bettye Davis, a Bennett College alumna and former principal of Long Creek Elementary School in Charlotte. They have three sons, Franklin Jr., Wendell and Bertrand. Sources: News & Record Archive, Charlotte Observer Archive, UNCG's Greensboro Voices