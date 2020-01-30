RALEIGH — A Greensboro firefighter left Wednesday for Puerto Rico as part of a North Carolina team that will help islanders assess recent earthquake damage.
Puerto Rico's emergency management office requested the help through a mutual-assistance compact. The 12-member team is expected to be there for about 14 days to help with recovery from a series of earthquakes and aftershocks that began in late December, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
"We're very excited to be able to provide this assistance," Greensboro's Fire Chief Bobby Nugent said Thursday.
Fire officials declined to identify the local team member while he is out of the country. The team's first priority, Nugent said, will be to assess the structural integrity of homes to make sure they are safe for residents to return to.
In addition to other fire personnel from Charlotte and Durham, the team includes structural engineers and an architect, as well as a team leader from N.C. Emergency Management.
“The logistics and operations teams at N.C. Emergency Management have put a great deal of work into assembling this team, organizing the mission and making it a reality,” N.C. Emergency Management Deputy Director Steve Powers said in a statement. “The team is headed to work in some tough conditions, but we know they are up to the task.”
North Carolina also provided extensive help to Puerto Rico in late 2017, after Hurricane Maria.
"We've been very fortunate as a department to have the quality of training and quality of personnel that we do," Nugent said. "It reflects well on the department when we are asked to participate on such a team."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.