Third graders at Brightwood Elementary exceeded their proficiency goal for the year. As a reward for making their goal, they got to spray Principal Latrice Stokes with colorful string at Brightwood Elementary in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Principal Latrice Stokes (right) shields herself from colorful string as Clarence Simmons, 9, sprays the rest of his can at her at Brightwood Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 10, 2019. Third graders at Brightwood Elementary exceeded their proficiency goal for the year. As a reward for making their goal, they got to spray Principal Latrice Stokes with colorful string.
Nahzir Slade, 5, (right) gets help aiming his colorful string from Barbara Green at Brightwood Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 10, 2019. Third graders at Brightwood Elementary exceeded their proficiency goal for the year. As a reward for making their goal, they got to spray Principal Latrice Stokes with colorful string.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Mary Jabby (left) hugs ShaQuan Cunningham-Nelson as he tears up on the last day of school at Brightwood Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Waykendra Parker hugs students, Eric Green, 10, (center) and Dion Scott, 10, (left) at Brightwood Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Alyn Almazon, 11, (left) hugs Zyakia Bates, 11, on the last day of school at Brightwood Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Mary Haith (center) hugs her students on the last day of school at Brightwood Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Natasha Richmond (left) hugs Emanuel Alvarado on the last day of school at Brightwood Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Eric Green, 10, (left) wipes a tear as Nazir Fuller, 10, tries to console him at Brightwood Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Carmen Sirleaf, 10, (left) and Olivia Villegas, 11, (right) hug Dion Scott, 10, (center) on the last day of school at Brightwood Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 10, 2019.
ShaQuan Cunningham-Nelson looks out the window on the last day of school at Brightwood Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Teachers wave bye to the buses on the last day of school at Brightwood Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Carmen Sirleaf, 10, blows bubbles at the end of the school day at Brightwood Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, June 10, 2019.