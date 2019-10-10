Photos: 500th Habitat for Humanity house in Greensboro
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro joined new homeowners, community leaders, sponsors and construction volunteers to raise the first wall of the 500th family home in Greensboro since 1987 on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.