Photos: Highland Springs (Va.) 39, No. 9 Page 7 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record Scott Hoffmann Author email 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The team from the Richmond area defeats the Pirates in Greensboro. Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Highland Springs' Tavarus Short sacks Page QB Javondre Paige. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Page players receive coaching instructions. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Page ball boys entertain themselves during a timeout. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Page's football team enters Marion Kirby Stadium to face Highland Springs. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Page's Jeiel Melton cuts upfield against Highland Springs. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Page's Javondre Paige throws a pass against Highland Springs. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Highland Springs QB Jamaareh Jones tosses a touchdown pass. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Page students Amanda Bestman and Macy Brown cheer on the Pirates. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Page cheerleader Dezorae Gardner on the sidelines. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Highland Springs receiver Laquan Veney catches a touchdown pass. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Highland Springs kicker Jayden Alsheskie connects for three points. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Highland Spring's Kerry King turns upfield against Page's Charlie Stephens. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Page coach Jared Rolfes. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Page's Javondre Paige passes to a receiver. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Highland Springs' Suiard Ware pressures a pass by Page QB Javondre Paige. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Highland Springs' Kelvin Gilliam reaches out to sack Page QB Javondre Paige. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Page's Jeremiah Rogers on the sidelines. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Highland Springs' Laquan Veney returns a punt against Page's Charlie Stephens and Jon Biesecker. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Highland Springs punter Juwan Dent was unable to escape the grasp of Page's Isiaah Fisher-Smith after a bad snap caused Dent to try to convert fourth down. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football The Page band dances in unison. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Page High vs Highland Springs Va football Page defensive line coach Kevin Hopkins gives pointers to Avante McCray. H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record Scott Hoffmann Author email Follow Scott Hoffmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? As featured on HSXtra.com Football Quick Take: Highland Springs (Va.) 49, No. 9 Page 7 A recap of the victory by Highland Springs over Page: 