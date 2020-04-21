Photos: Girl's birthday goes to the dogs
Dogs and their owners celebrated Elizabeth Guthrie's third birthday with "dog parade" past her family's home in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
W Marshall
