Photos: Ahlora Lindiment is reunited with friends and family
Ahlora Lindiment is reunited with friends and family at Claremont Courts in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 11, 2019. Ahlora was abducted on Wednesday night and found Thursday night. The suspected kidnapper is still at large.
