RUFFIN — Sometimes it takes a little “breaking and entering” to help mend broken hearts. And Santa and his DJ friends know the way in through the door.
Co-conspirators from across Rockingham County and WKZL 107.5-FM radio worked Thursday morning to slip into the Dillard family home and plant $6,000 worth of yuletide loot for a widow and her three children.
Christina Dillard and the children — Alexia, 3; Isabella, 4; and Izaiah, 10 — lost husband and father Camden Dillard, a beloved member of the Rockingham County Schools family, to pancreatic cancer in September. He would have turned 31 on Dec. 15.
Each year, the staff at WKZL’s “Katie & Jared Show” solicits nominations for families in need of a Christmas boost.
Morning DJs Katie Tesh and Jared Pike spearhead fundraising for the annual “break-in” giveaway by hosting a breakfast with Santa Claus and collecting donations online.
Typically, a few hundred people write letters of recommendation for inspiring folks struggling with any number of hardships.
“This year was different, though,’’ said Matt Wells, the head of public relations for the radio station. He said nearly 2,000 letters were posted this year, with most in support of a Christmas extravaganza for Christina Dillard and her children.
“This was the year we had more letters than ever before. And a lot of those were for the family. And as we read the letters, they kind of spoke to us on a lot of different levels,’’ said Wells, who lost his own father as a teen.
“Their situation just hit us in a different and special way,’’ Wells said. “Even though we didn’t know Cam personally, we heard from so many people about what a great guy he was and how great a father he was. … He was just a great person.’’
In July, Camden Dillard, an administrator for the Rockingham County Schools’ child nutrition program, received a diagnosis of a particularly aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. By September, he was so ill he could not complete the final class he needed to receive his Bachelor of Science from UNCG.
But when university administrators learned of Dillard’s plight through Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell and other friends, the college arranged for hand-delivery of a diploma to Dillard, granting him his degree on Sept. 13, the day before he died.
That diploma featured prominently in the family’s living room Thursday, surrounded by bright Christmas packages, stacked deep and covering most every surface.
The family left their house early Thursday morning for a special breakfast at Reidsville’s Sirloin House, part of a scheme by friends and school staff to clear the decks for Santa’s break in.
By 7:30 a.m., bright bicycles with training wheels were parked in the front yard, a new television and a new PlayStation game console were installed, and dozens of gifts were brought in.
Other treats included: an Apple Watch for Mom, dolls, new computer tablets for all three children, a mini vacation for the family to Great Wolf Lodge, a large outdoor play set, and spa and salon gift certificates.
At the center of the campaign to nominate the Dillards was Melissa Lowe of Madison, who said she considers Christina Dillard to be her sister.’
“I just love her. And her kids are like my nieces and nephews,’’ Lowe said.
“I just really wanted to see them have some joy,’’ she said. “Christmas is supposed to be a happy time for kids, and after everything they’ve been through this year, I said to myself, I need to make this happen.’’
So Lowe started a social media campaign to promote Christina and kids for the Christmas break-in and her effort grew exponentially over a few weeks.
Thursday morning “was amazing,’’ Lowe said. “It was the best feeling just to watch those kids smile after the hard year they’ve had. It’s hard to put it in words. Just watching them the last few months and what they’ve gone through … Alexia’s birthday and Halloween without their dad …”
A guest appearance by Santa Claus, all decked out in an Old World velvet costume, was part of the day of surprises. Portrayed by popular Triad Santa Charles Welke, St. Nick helped the little ones open their gifts, then walked the two eldest kids across the street to their school, Lincoln Elementary.
Once there, teachers, students and staff members from the school system’s Central Office greeted the family. Then Santa ushered Bella and Izaiah inside and took the time to meet and talk to other children.
“The school’s support was amazing,’’ said Lowe, a mother of four who has known Christina since the two were teens. “The superintendent got down on the floor and held the 3-year-old. When you get to see the personal side of them, it means so much.’’
Her gratitude was hard to put into words, Dillard said this week. “We feel very blessed because we know there are other families who are just as — or more — needy than we are. And to have been the ones chosen to have a little bit of joy in this hard year ... it’s just amazing.’’
Dillard said the surprise relieved her children from grief. “They were actually happy, genuinely happy.’’
For now, Isabella and her new Baby Alive doll are inseparable, Alexia is hooked on her tablet, and Izaiah is practicing riding his new bike in the basement, Dillard said.
“I love my Apple Watch, and it’s something I’ve wanted for a long time. I guess someone gave Santa a tip,’’ Dillard said, chuckling. “That was a big one for me.’’
The family will make a trip to Oklahoma soon to visit Christina Dillard’s brother, who welcomed a new baby boy on Dec. 15, Camden’s birthday.
“It was really special that he was born that day,’’ Dillard said.
Family and friends’ connection to Camden remains strong, Lowe said.
“When they saw everything, Izaiah said, ‘I wish my daddy could see this,’ ” Lowe recalled. “And we knew he was there. We could feel it.’’
