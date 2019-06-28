ACCNCSUPrac (copy)

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly takes the court for the Wolfpack's practice at the Spectrum Center on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. 

Role: Steady combo guard

How he fits: Beverly got injured in the preseason and never took a step forward from his freshman season, actually regressing to 34 percent from three-point range. Still, Beverly knocked down some big shots, offered a steady hand when he took over ballhandling duties and took care of the ball, averaging just 1.2 turnovers. Even when his shot wasn’t falling, Beverly wasn’t afraid to fire it up, which is the type of confidence Coach Kevin Keatts wants in his players. There’s no doubt he’ll be playing hard, and pending he’s healthy heading into the season, expect that three-point shooting percentage to move closer to 40 percent.

