BATON ROUGE, La. — The NC Fusion 13-and-under girls advanced to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regionals, but the PTFC 19-and-under boys were eliminated Sunday
The Fusion girls entered Sunday’s match against the Mandeville (La.) Lakers needing a win to have any chance of advancing to the knock-out stage. The Fusion, which had difficulty scoring in its first two games, hit the net twice in the first 15 minutes and posted a 2-0 win.
“Every time these girls get their backs to the wall, they find a way to come back,” said coach Gary Gartner, whose team advanced by finishing second in their group. “I’m really proud of the way they played today.”
Victoria Livaudais got the scoring started, and McCarty Spencer scored the insurance goal.
The Fusion’s quarterfinal game is Tuesday.
“We had a very tough group,” said Gardner. “We played some tough teams in the afternoon heat and humidity. We will have Monday off and give the girls some rest and get them ready for the quarterfinals.”
The PTFC boys launched another comeback Sunday against the Mississippi Rush but came up a goal short and were eliminated.
“It was a good run,” said coach Scott Reitnour. “Stylistically, we played better today than our first two games, but we were not as dynamic as we needed to be.”
Mississippi scored early and led 1-0 at the half, but Grayson Gardner tied it up early in the second half. The Rush scored on a header with 10 minutes left to take the 2-1.
PTFC trailed in each of its first two games and managed a tie and win. But this time, it didn’t happen.
“I’m super proud of these guys,” Reitnour said. “They came from behind on multiple occasions, and we tried to comeback again today. But we just couldn’t find a goal today.”