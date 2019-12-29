N.C. State 72
Appalachian State 60
RALEIGH — N.C. State was able to beat Appalachian State without C.J Bryce.
The feisty Mountaineers didn’t make it easy.
Junior forward D.J. Funderburk scored a career-high 22 points to help the Wolfpack top the Mountaineers 72-60 on Sunday afternoon.
It was the final nonconference game of the season for N.C. State (10-3) and first without Bryce, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding. Bryce is going through the concussion protocol and did not attend Sunday’s game.
N.C. State needed Funderburk, Devon Daniels (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Markell Johnson (12 points, 11 rebounds) to do the heavy lifting to close out the year on a positive note.
Junior guard Justin Forrest led the Mountaineers (8-5) with 25 points. They have been much-improved this season under first-year coach Dustin Kerns.
After going 11-21 last season, they opened this season with a close loss at Michigan (79-71) and have a pair of in-state wins over ECU and Charlotte.
A putback by ASU’s Isaac Johnson cut what was a nine-point N.C. State advantage at the half down to 46-44 at 11:28.
An alley-oop from Johnson to Funderburk at 9:36 gave the Wolfpack a 50-44 lead. App had it back down to 50-48 after a layup by James Lewis at 9:18.
N.C. State went on a 12-1 run to finally take control of the game. Freshman forward Manny Bates had four of his six points during the spurt.
FG FT Reb
APP ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Forrest 37 7-20 7-12 2-5 3 3 25
Williams 36 3-9 0-0 0-4 2 3 6
Delph 34 5-13 0-0 0-4 3 2 10
I.Johnson 34 3-9 1-4 4-8 0 1 7
Seacat 24 1-2 0-0 0-4 1 2 2
J.Lewis 15 3-6 0-0 4-6 0 3 6
K.Lewis 13 2-4 0-0 0-1 1 2 4
Gregory 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Bibby 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-65 8-16 10-33 11 17 60
Percentages: FG .369, FT .500.3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Forrest 4-10, I.Johnson 0-1, Williams 0-5, Delph 0-6).Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.Blocked Shots: 1 (Seacat).Turnovers: 10 (Seacat 4, Forrest 2, Williams 2, Delph, I.Johnson).Steals: 8 (Forrest 4, I.Johnson 2, Gregory, Seacat).Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb
NC STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Daniels 37 6-9 4-4 4-10 2 3 18
M.Johnson 37 4-13 4-11 0-11 6 0 12
Beverly 36 2-11 0-0 0-3 2 2 6
Funderburk 28 10-14 2-2 4-9 1 3 22
Bates 24 3-5 0-0 5-9 0 3 6
Hellems 20 3-6 1-2 2-4 0 2 8
Andree 15 0-4 0-0 1-4 1 2 0
Dixon 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-62 11-19 16-51 12 15 72
Percentages: FG .452, FT .579.3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Daniels 2-2, Beverly 2-11, Hellems 1-4, Andree 0-3, M.Johnson 0-5).Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.Blocked Shots: 7 (Bates 5, Andree, Funderburk).Turnovers: 15 (M.Johnson 4, Beverly 3, Daniels 3, Funderburk 2, Hellems 2, Bates).Steals: 7 (Daniels 4, Bates, Beverly, Funderburk).Technical Fouls: None.
App State 26 34 — 60 NC State 35 37 — 72
NO. 16 VIRGINIA 65, NAVY 56: Even with a cast on his surgically repaired left hand, Braxton Key is emerging as a player No. 16 Virginia needs to have on the floor.
Key and Kihei Clark each had five points during a 12-0 second-half run and the Cavaliers overcame a sloppy effort to beat Navy.
“I try to do whatever the team needs to win,” said Key, who scored 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. “If I have to score, I’ll do that.”
Mamadi Diakite scored 13 points, and Clark added 10 points and 13 assists.
Cam Davis led Navy (6-5) with 19 points and Evan Wieck had 13. The loss was the 19th in a row for the Midshipmen when facing a ranked opponent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.