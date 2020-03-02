It doesn’t matter if you’re a bank teller or a dental hygienist or an NBA coach:
You want clarity about your job and the authority to get things done.
Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego has that this season — no mixed signals between him, general manager Mitch Kupchak and owner Michael Jordan about direction. This team is all-in on developing young guys, and the trend line points up.
On Sunday, the Hornets became the first team in 83 games to hold the Milwaukee Bucks under 100 points. The Hornets lost at home, 93-85, but combined with Friday’s upset of the defending-champion Toronto Raptors, this resembles progress.
Last season was so different. It felt from October through April that the Hornets couldn’t decide whether they were chasing the playoffs or preparing for a rebuild. Much of that was circumstantial with All-Star Kemba Walker approaching free-agency. Once Walker left for the Boston Celtics in July, rebuild was the only sensible option.
When Borrego told the Observer in September that he didn’t view his job as caring about player salaries or contracts as far as doling out minutes, it sounded like a personal declaration of independence. That’s just how it’s played out, with his bosses’ blessing.
“It allows me to coach with instinct — my gut and my feel — every day. I don’t feel restricted because there is clarity,” Borrego said postgame. “And not only off the court, it’s on the court as well. We have clarity in that we understand who we are more. An identity is starting to be built.
“This is a good place to be for me and for us.”
Massive change
Think how dramatically different the Hornets are since April, or even October: Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist were bought out. Nic Batum hasn’t played in 14 games.
Meanwhile, three of the first four players off the bench Sunday — Jalen McDaniels, Cody Martin and Caleb Martin — are all rookies chosen in the second round or not at all.
Borrego has managed this shift without turning games into intramurals. Players are still held accountable for their performance. Over the last three games, the Hornets were 12th among 30 teams in defensive rating (points allowed per opponent possession), compared with 24th for the season.
The offense is still bad, a problem that might only be solved with personnel upgrades in the offseason. But the defense really is improved.
“The main thing is our communication has gotten better,” said center Bismack Biyombo, who made his fourth consecutive start. “We’re helping each other and forcing guys to talk (more) as well.
“Overall, the energy and attention to detail has been there. We’re listening.”
‘Message is simple’
Among the nine Hornets who played Sunday, eight-season veteran Biyombo is probably the only one closer to the end of his NBA career than the beginning. I asked him postgame how this season is different from the last one.
“The message is simple — everybody talking the same language,” Biyombo said. “When the leaders act that way (i.e. clarity and consistency), then the followers will follow. Whatever the vision is, the players will follow.”
It was hard to tell last season what the Hornets’ vision was, for all the zig-zagging. Biyombo saw Jordan in Europe last summer during a Jordan Brand promotional tour and got the sense change was coming.
“It was back in June and I was talking to him about the whole process — winning and then transitioning,” Biyombo recalled. “He said we’re going to get there. It’s a process. You have to be patient. You can tell that now. Because the message is simple.”
