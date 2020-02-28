Clemson 70
No. 6 Florida State 69
CLEMSON, S.C. — Freshman Al-Amir Dawes hit a twisting, driving bucket with a second left and Clemson toppled another highly ranked team, rallying past No. 6 Florida State 70-69 on Saturday.
Trent Forrest had put Florida State up by a point with a short jumper with 8.4 seconds left. Dawes then took the ball down the right side of the lane and flipped up the winning shot.
Florida State’s last-chance heave was way off the mark and gave the Tigers (15-13, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) another big win in their puzzling season that includes victories over then-No. 3 Duke and No. 5 Louisville.
Clemson overcame a 10-point lead in the second half. Dawes finished with 18 points.
Fans flooded the court after the buzzer sounded as they did after the Tigers topped Duke and Louisville.
Clemson also sent the ACC title race back into a three-way chase. Florida State had hoped to take another step toward its first ACC regular-season crown. Instead, the Seminoles joined No. 7 Duke and No. 11 Louisville with four league losses with just over a week left.
Greensboro’s John Newman III had 18 points for Clemson. Devin Vessell had 14 points to lead the Seminoles, who saw their four-game win streak snapped.
