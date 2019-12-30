Francis C. Bourbon, ordained in 1957, had assignments that included Immaculate Heart of Mary in High Point in the 1980s.
His religious order, the Jesuits, said in 2018 that he was credibly accused of abuse around 1985 in Buckingham, Va. Bourbon died in 2007.
