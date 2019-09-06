Shooting

Law enforcement officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department at Cole Village Apartments on Wednesday. On Saturday night, the complex sustained gunfire from a drive-by shooting and a 5-year-old boy who lived in another unit upstairs died.

The United States Marshals arrested 17-year-old Santiago Rodriguez-Marcial in San Diego on a first-degree murder charge for his alleged role in the July 6 shooting that killed a 5-year-old, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Rodriguez-Marcial is the fourth person arrested in connection to the shooting that killed Alberto Rios Navarrette.

Navarrette was playing in his parents’ living room at their apartment on Cole Ridge Circle on July 6 when a bullet fired from outside the home killed him.

Rodriguez-Marcial is being held in a San Diego jail until he can be extradited to North Carolina, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

On July 8, Winston-Salem police arrested 17-year-old Oscar Mendez-Rodriguez on a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly killing Navarette. He is being held without bond.

There are two other boys, ages 14 and 15, charged with murder also. Because they are juveniles, their names are not being released.

Police continue investigate the circumstances that led up to Navarette’s death, and they ask anyone with information to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.

