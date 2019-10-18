A quick glance at N.C. A&T’s remaining football schedule shows six games, three against teams with winning records.
Starting with this one.
The No. 11 Aggies play Florida A&M today in Tallahassee. It’s a matchup of two of the league’s three remaining unbeatens, although the Rattlers are on NCAA probation, ineligible for a MEAC title and banned from the postseason.
So games like this become FAMU’s postseason.
“It’s a very significant game,” A&T coach Sam Washington said, “and a very worthy opponent.”
Four things to know:
1. Ryan Stanley
Florida A&M’s senior quarterback is the focal point of the Rattlers. He is the leading passer in the MEAC, and he is set to make his fourth career start against the Aggies.
Stanley was 28-for-53 passing for 313 yards and a touchdown in last year’s 22-21 upset victory last year. Quick on his feet, he has been sacked just three times in his three games against A&T.
“Pass rush is the best pass defense,” Washington said. “We’re going to have to get after him with four, five and sometimes six (pass rushers). Because we cannot allow him to sit back there, pat the ball, set his feet and choose his way. We’ve got to force the issue.”
Over the past four years, Stanley has evolved from a running quarterback who can pass into a passer who can run, Washington said.
“So you want him out of the pocket?” a reporter asked the coach last week.
“I want him on the ground,” Washington deadpanned. “We cannot allow him to stand on his spot and feel comfortable throwing the football. We’ve got to make him move and get him off his spot.”
2. Special teams
Florida A&M’s Chris Faddoul can flip the field. The senior averages a league-best 46.9 yards per punt, and 11 of Faddoul’s 26 punts have traveled more than 50 yards. Last year against A&T, he placed two of his punts at the 4-yard line and another at the 6.
Meanwhile, senior kicker Yahia Aly, who won last year’s game with a 26-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the fourth quarter, has made five of nine attempts this season with a long of 52 yards.
A&T kicker Noel Ruiz is an MEAC-best 8-for-10 on field-goal attempts.
3. Jah-Maine Martin
A&T’s junior running back ranks second in the nation with 742 rushing yards and averages a nation-leading 9.3 yards per carry. He is averaging 148.4 rushing yards a game.
Florida A&M’s defense should be a challenge, though. The Rattlers rank No. 2 in the MEAC (behind only A&T) in rushing defense, allowing 3.5 yards per carry and 111.2 a game.
“They definitely fly around a lot,” A&T quarterback Kylil Carter said. “All 11 guys run to the ball every single play. That’s the stuff you look at when you look at a defense. Nobody’s slacking off. They play hard. We’ve got to play harder.”
4. Zach Leslie
A&T’s leading receiver last year, the junior got off to a slow start and has been overshadowed by senior star Elijah Bell, who holds school records for career catches, yards and touchdowns.
But Leslie is coming off a big game last time out, with four catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Leslie, Bell and slot receiver Korey Banks have combined to catch 53 of quarterback Carter’s 63 completions.
