Missing

Sheriff Simms was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen in the 1500 block of Kerner Road. (Photo Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) 20200505w_nws_missing

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Sheriff (pronounced Sha-reef) Simms was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Kerner Road, just north of Kernersville, the sheriff office said in a statement. 

Sheriff has been diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and Asperger syndrome.

Sheriff is described as  standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, the sheriff's office said. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Sheriff was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and blue jeans, the sheriff's office said. 

Anyone with information about Sheriff should call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

