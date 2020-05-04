The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.
Sheriff (pronounced Sha-reef) Simms was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Kerner Road, just north of Kernersville, the sheriff office said in a statement.
Sheriff has been diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and Asperger syndrome.
Sheriff is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, the sheriff's office said. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Sheriff was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and blue jeans, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about Sheriff should call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.
