FBO DEANGELO WILLIAMS

In this Sept. 25, 2011 photo Carolina Panthers’ DeAngelo Williams (34) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C.

 Chuck Burton

Former Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams is still angry that the front office didn’t send anyone to his mother’s funeral in 2014 and believes the team should sit down with him in some sort of official capacity and say it is sorry for the snub. Story, B5

