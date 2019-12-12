When Dusty Keene re-opened the Flat Iron bar six months ago, he assumed most of the old regulars would show up to drink beer and shoot pool.
But what Keene discovered since refurbishing the former dive bar is a new breed of regulars flocking to “The Flat” because they are drawn to the soul of a venue that has created an original music scene. Keene says the 100-seat venue is the only true venue of its size and kind in the Triad.
“It’s the perfect place to see a show and talent that is far bigger than what the room holds,” he said. “It’s a place where original music can grow and be exposed to a grateful audience that loves to listen and dance.”
Local music icon Sam Frazier agrees.
“As far as the Flat goes, it’s not as grungy as it used to be and you can breathe in there,” Frazier said. “I think it’s a big improvement.”
While some of the old regulars still trickle in, Keene says the new Flat Iron centers on being able to provide the best quality of music around.
“Even if you’ve never heard of the bands we book, you can come and discover something awesome because we will book nothing less than excellent music for people to experience,” Keene said.
He is living up to his promise booking shows featuring such luminaries as Sam Frazier, Eddie Walker, Justin Sizemore and Viva La Muerte, to name a few. On Dec. 13, the Flat Iron will continue its tradition of excellence, billing two North Carolina bands, John Howie Jr., and The Rosewood Bluff and Whiskey Foxtrot.
***
As former front-man for the Two Dollar Pistols and current frontman with John Howie Jr. and the Rosewood Bluff, Howie has established a solid fan base. Rosewood Bluff members include Mark Connor (bass, backing vocals), Nathan Golub (pedal steel guitar), Dave Hartman (drums) and Tim Shearer (electric guitar). Howie’s legend as a classic country singer-songwriter is further sealed with the release of his debut solo album, “Not Tonight.” Released in 2018 on the Suah Sounds record label, “Not Tonight” showcases Howie’s signature rich baritone peeling back layers of despair with raw honesty that marks the core of his songwriting.
“Honesty is everything to me,” he said. “What you see is what you get.”
Highly esteemed North Carolina musician David Childers said he is influenced by Howie.
“I’m inspired by the honesty and commitment he brings to performing and look up to him as a good example,” Childers said.
Howie took piano and drum lessons growing up but never voice lessons. He learned to sing as a boy attending church.
“My grandfather was a Presbyterian minister,” he said. “I remember when I was a boy and we were supposed to sing in church and my dad would tell me, ‘Go low, son.’ I’ve been doing it ever since.”
***
Hailed as one of the hardest working bands in North Carolina with more than 120 gigs under its belt this past year, Whiskey Foxtrot is guaranteed to bring a high-energy performance to the show with its blend of Americana, alt country and Roots Rock music.
Whiskey Foxtrot was founded in 2017 by Seth Williams (vocals and lead guitar) and Sam Foster (vocals and rhythm guitar). The band includes Brad Cardille (vocals and bass), Steve Worley (drums) and veteran lap steel guitar player Terry VunCannon.
While Williams and Foster have each released solo albums, “Hardened Hearts” and “Burn,” respectively, in 2018, the band is polishing an album that will be released in 2020.
“We all want it,” Williams said. “I think we all put in as much as we can and we love playing so much we do it as much as we can.”
Local writer and DJ Mason Winfree says Whiskey Foxtrot will pair well with Howie’s band.
“Each person within Whiskey Foxtrot has a role to fill and they all work together in order to widen their scope and reach as many people as they possibly can,” Winfree said. “Pairing someone as well-established as Howie with arguably the hardest working band in North Carolina is a great move because it reinforces the fact that North Carolina musicians support one another to keep the rich musical traditions of our state alive.”
