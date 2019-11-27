My holiday cooking mishap may not be super funny to everyone else, but it was to our family! As it involves a family recipe that everyone knew how to make!
My Aunt Terri was making one of our all time favorite recipes, sausage balls! Not a Christmas has ever passed that they are not on the table. The recipe calls for sausage, cheese, bisquick and few drops of water. The sausage is to remain uncooked.
Well, last Christmas, Aunt Terri forgot about that part of the recipe and cooked the sausage. The problem with this is that when you do that, it doesn't stick together to form the balls. So when Aunt Terri makes the sausage balls, we now call them “Sausage Cheese Biscuits.”
The part to this that’s extra funny, is that while making the recipe, Aunt Terri lost her glasses and still to this day has not found them!
- Erin Wilburn, Greensboro
