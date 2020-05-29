Forbes’ highest-paid athletes in the world
Roger Federer leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million in total earnings. He is the first tennis player to top the list since it was first compiled in 1990.
Player Sport Earnings
1. Roger Federer Tennis $106.3 million
2. Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer $105 million
3. Lionel Messi Soccer $104 million
4. Neymar Soccer 95.5 million
5. LeBron James NBA 88.2 million
6. Stephen Curry NBA 74.4 million
7. Kevin Durant NBA 63.9 million
8. Tiger Woods Golf 62.3 million
9. Kirk Cousins NFL 60.5 million
10. Carson Wentz NFL 59.1 million
Notables
24. Kyrie Irving NBA 41.9 million
35. Chris Paul NBA 35 million
52. Kemba Walker NBA 27.6 million
57. Zion Williamson NBA 27.3 million
63. Christian McCaffrey NFL 26.5 million
85. Shaq Thompson NFL 23.7 million
97. Cam Newton NFL 22.2 million
