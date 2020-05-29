Forbes’ highest-paid athletes in the world

Roger Federer leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million in total earnings. He is the first tennis player to top the list since it was first compiled in 1990.

Player Sport Earnings

1. Roger Federer Tennis $106.3 million

2. Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer $105 million

3. Lionel Messi Soccer $104 million

4. Neymar Soccer 95.5 million

5. LeBron James NBA 88.2 million

6. Stephen Curry NBA 74.4 million

7. Kevin Durant NBA 63.9 million

8. Tiger Woods Golf 62.3 million

9. Kirk Cousins NFL 60.5 million

10. Carson Wentz NFL 59.1 million

Notables

24. Kyrie Irving NBA 41.9 million

35. Chris Paul NBA 35 million

52. Kemba Walker NBA 27.6 million

57. Zion Williamson NBA 27.3 million

63. Christian McCaffrey NFL 26.5 million

85. Shaq Thompson NFL 23.7 million

97. Cam Newton NFL 22.2 million

