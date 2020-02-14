FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Cam Newton is a former league MVP and the long-time face of the Panthers franchise. But it's hard not to wonder if his future in Carolina is coming to an end following his recent spate of injuries. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)