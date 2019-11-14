Grizzlies Hornets Basketball

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier brings the ball up court against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Memphis won 119-117. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

It’s not all that important this season what the Hornets’record is. What matters is that Charlotte’s young players’ potential is thoroughly explored. Guard Terry Rozier is one of those young players, and the money he’s owed makes it more imperative he’s well utilized. Story, C5.

Load comments