Braves 3
Cardinals 0
ATLANTA — When Mike Foltynewicz was summering in the minor leagues, it was hard to envision an October like this.
Yet there he was Friday, coming through when Atlanta needed it most. Foltynewicz threw seven dominating innings, Adam Duvall hit a pinch-hit homer and the Braves evened the NL Division Series with a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2.
After spending a good chunk of his summer at Triple-A Gwinnett, Foltynewicz has been a different pitcher since returning from the minors. He went 6-1 with a 2.65 ERA over his last 10 starts — a brilliant run that carried right into the postseason.
“Pretty special,” Foltynewicz said. “I really made sure to slow things down, to stay in my mechanics and make sure all my pitches were working like they were tonight. It was smooth sailing.”
The best-of-five series now shifts to St. Louis, where Mike Soroka goes for the Braves in Game 3 on Sunday against Adam Wainwright.
Facing St. Louis ace Jack Flaherty, who had one of the great second halves in baseball history, Foltynewicz allowed three hits and struck out seven during an 83-pitch outing that kept the Cardinals from mounting any semblance of offense.
He only allowed one runner as far as second base — and that wasn’t even his fault. In the second, Yadier Molina singled and Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies extended the inning by misplaying Paul DeJong’s grounder for an error.
No problem. Foltynewicz fanned Harrison Bader to end the threat.
After Kolten Wong hit into a double play to wrap up the seventh, Duvall emerged from the dugout to hit for Foltynewicz in the bottom half.
Duvall was greeted by a smattering of boos from the SunTrust Park crowd that clearly wanted Foltynewicz to go at least one more inning — especially after the Braves’ bullpen imploded the night before in a Game 1 loss.
The heckles turned to cheers when Duvall drove a 3-2 pitch from Flaherty into the center-field seats for a two-run homer, giving the Braves a bit of breathing room.
“I heard 50,000 people let me know they wanted Folty to stay in the game,” Duvall said. “I wanted to put together a good at-bat.”
Josh Donaldson drove in Atlanta’s other run with a two-out single in the first.
Braves 3, Cardinals 0
St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg
Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Edman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375
Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500
Molina c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .167
Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
J.Martínez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Totals 33 0 6 0 0 11
Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg
Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .500
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .125
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .125
Markakis lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
McCann c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .400
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Duvall ph-lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000
Totals 31 3 8 3 1 10
St. Louis 000 000 000 — 0 6 0
Atlanta 100 000 20x — 3 8 1
E‑Albies (1). LOB‑St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5. 2B‑Acuña Jr. (2). HR‑Duvall (1), off Flaherty. RBIs‑Donaldson (2), Duvall 2 (2). CS‑Markakis (1) Louis 2 (Bader, Wong); Atlanta 1 (Albies). RISP‑St. Louis 0 for 3; Atlanta 1 for 5
St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA
Flaherty 7 8 3 3 1 8 117 3.86
Webb 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 6.75 L: Flaherty 0-1
Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA
Foltynewicz 7 3 0 0 0 7 81 0.00
Fried 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Melancon 1 2 0 0 0 2 22 18.00 W: Foltynewicz 1-0; S: Melancon 1-2
T‑2:46. A‑42,911 (41,149)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.