NLDS Cardinals Braves Baseball

Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz strikes out St. Louis’ Kolten Wong in the second inning of Game 2 of their NLDS series on Friday in Atlanta. Foltynewicz allowed three hits and struck out seven in the win.

 Scott Cunningham/The Associated Press

Braves 3

Cardinals 0

ATLANTA — When Mike Foltynewicz was summering in the minor leagues, it was hard to envision an October like this.

Yet there he was Friday, coming through when Atlanta needed it most. Foltynewicz threw seven dominating innings, Adam Duvall hit a pinch-hit homer and the Braves evened the NL Division Series with a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2.

After spending a good chunk of his summer at Triple-A Gwinnett, Foltynewicz has been a different pitcher since returning from the minors. He went 6-1 with a 2.65 ERA over his last 10 starts — a brilliant run that carried right into the postseason.

“Pretty special,” Foltynewicz said. “I really made sure to slow things down, to stay in my mechanics and make sure all my pitches were working like they were tonight. It was smooth sailing.”

The best-of-five series now shifts to St. Louis, where Mike Soroka goes for the Braves in Game 3 on Sunday against Adam Wainwright.

Facing St. Louis ace Jack Flaherty, who had one of the great second halves in baseball history, Foltynewicz allowed three hits and struck out seven during an 83-pitch outing that kept the Cardinals from mounting any semblance of offense.

He only allowed one runner as far as second base — and that wasn’t even his fault. In the second, Yadier Molina singled and Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies extended the inning by misplaying Paul DeJong’s grounder for an error.

No problem. Foltynewicz fanned Harrison Bader to end the threat.

After Kolten Wong hit into a double play to wrap up the seventh, Duvall emerged from the dugout to hit for Foltynewicz in the bottom half.

Duvall was greeted by a smattering of boos from the SunTrust Park crowd that clearly wanted Foltynewicz to go at least one more inning — especially after the Braves’ bullpen imploded the night before in a Game 1 loss.

The heckles turned to cheers when Duvall drove a 3-2 pitch from Flaherty into the center-field seats for a two-run homer, giving the Braves a bit of breathing room.

“I heard 50,000 people let me know they wanted Folty to stay in the game,” Duvall said. “I wanted to put together a good at-bat.”

Josh Donaldson drove in Atlanta’s other run with a two-out single in the first.

St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg

Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125

Edman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222

Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375

Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500

Molina c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250

Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250

DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286

Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .167

Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

J.Martínez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500

Totals 33 0 6 0 0 11

Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg

Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .500

Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .125

Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286

Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .125

Markakis lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222

Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200

McCann c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .400

Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .286

Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Duvall ph-lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000

Totals 31 3 8 3 1 10

St. Louis 000 000 000 — 0 6 0

Atlanta 100 000 20x — 3 8 1

E‑Albies (1). LOB‑St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5. 2B‑Acuña Jr. (2). HR‑Duvall (1), off Flaherty. RBIs‑Donaldson (2), Duvall 2 (2). CS‑Markakis (1) Louis 2 (Bader, Wong); Atlanta 1 (Albies). RISP‑St. Louis 0 for 3; Atlanta 1 for 5

St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA

Flaherty 7 8 3 3 1 8 117 3.86

Webb 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 6.75 L: Flaherty 0-1

Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA

Foltynewicz 7 3 0 0 0 7 81 0.00

Fried 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Melancon 1 2 0 0 0 2 22 18.00 W: Foltynewicz 1-0; S: Melancon 1-2

T‑2:46. A‑42,911 (41,149)

