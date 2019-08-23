GREENSBORO — A string of storms that dropped more than 2 inches of rain Friday night left thousands without power.
Another half inch of rain could fall with the latest storm that hit the area around 10:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said in announcing a flood advisory until 12:30 a.m. Saturday for Guilford County and northern Randolph County.
Duke Energy reported on its website that 14,035 customers in Guilford were without power shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. The majority, according to the utility's online outage map, were in an area north of Cone Boulevard stretching from Battleground Avenue to U.S. 29.
Duke estimated power would be restored by 4:45 a.m. Saturday.